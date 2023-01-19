Read full article on original website
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign.
Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty. But 2 years in, advocates see an 'inconsistent' message
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken few substantial steps to live up to his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty, disappointing advocates who see a mixed bag of policies from the White House and the Justice Department.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Republican lawmaker indicates Congress will investigate TSA no-fly list breach
A Republican congressman who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee criticized the Transportation Security Administration on Saturday after a hacker revealed the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists was accessible on an unsecured computer server, saying that Congress "will be coming for answers."
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz opposes McCarthy's push to oust Democrats from committees
Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced on Tuesday that she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy's push to remove three Democrats -- Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar -- from committees.
House Oversight Committee chairman sends letter requesting Secret Service provide Wilmington visitor logs
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found.
McConnell plans backseat role as McCarthy battles White House over debt ceiling
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has engineered ways out of a devastating debt default in the past.
The hidden dynamic that could tip control of the House
The battle for control of the House of Representatives increasingly resembles a sporting event in which the teams are changing the dimensions of the playing field even after the game is underway.
CNN chief investigative correspondent breaks down Stefanik's Santos problem
Revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. CNN's chief investigative correspondent Pam Brown has more.
DeSantis says Florida rejected new AP course on African American Studies for imposing 'political agenda'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the state is blocking a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies because it included the study of "queer theory" and political movements that advocated for "abolishing prisons."
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
CNN — An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged...
Opinion: President Biden, there is a there there
Alice Stewart writes that a troubling timeline of revelations raises the question: Should Biden have been more forthcoming with the American people about the discovery of these documents?
FBI search deepens political implications of Biden document discoveries
The FBI search of President Joe Biden's home and discovery of more classified material deepened the seriousness of his secret documents controversy and worsened the political fallout.
Why this senator sees hope in the fight for US gun safety
Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, which left at least seven people dead, is just the latest entry in America's shameful tradition of gun violence.
Democratic congressman says he is 'profoundly troubled' by Biden document disclosures
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is "profoundly troubled" by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials.
Trump withdraws another lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn a second lawsuit challenging the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization, days after dropping a case attempting to block access to his personal trust.
What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events
About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence.
First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
