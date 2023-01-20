Julian Sands missing – latest news: Photos of actor shared as children join California search party

Julian Sands , the British star of films such as A Room With a View and Arachnophobia, has been identified as the hiker who has been missing in a California mountain range since last week.

Sands, 65, has been missing in the Mount Baldy area since Friday 13 January, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The actor was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews looking for Sands had to suspend the search over the weekend because of avalanche threat, a department spokesperson told CNN , with authorities continuing to use drones.

The Independent understands that Sands’ son Henry has joined the search. He is retracing the route his father took, with the assistance of an experienced climber.

California has been hit by a series of violent winter storms that have brought flooding and major snowfall in the past few weeks.

Sands, who lives in north Hollywood and has appeared in more than 150 movies and television shows during his career, most recently starred in the horror film The Ghosts of Monday.

Among his forthcoming releases is a thriller called Double Soul , co-starring F Murray Abraham.