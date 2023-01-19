Striking French workers lead 1 million people in protest over plans to raise retirement age

Read full article on original website
Burkina Faso's military government demands French troops leave the country within one month
The military government of Burkina Faso has demanded the departure of French troops from the country, according to the government press agency Agence d'Information du Burkina (AIB).
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift
David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
Germany set to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reports
Germany is set to send its sought-after Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help bolster the country's war effort, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday evening, attributing to unnamed sources. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to deliver the battle tanks following "months of debate," according to the German news outlet's exclusive report.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 336 of the invasion
The United States appears poised to start a process that would eventually send dozens of its M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, US media reported, in a reversal that could have significant implications for Kyiv’s efforts to repel Russian forces. The move follows reports on Tuesday that Berlin has...
US finalizing plans to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine, US officials say
The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send US-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine and could make an announcement as soon as this week, according to three US officials familiar with the deliberations.
