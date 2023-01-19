ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Striking French workers lead 1 million people in protest over plans to raise retirement age

By Marguerite Lacroix, Hanna Ziady, Joseph Ataman
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Opinion: Asia is hurtling toward a tectonic power shift

David A. Andelman writes that as India gears up to displace China as the world's most populous nation, the West may be pushed into choosing sides. It is pressure that needs to be resisted for as long as possible, he says.
CNN

Germany set to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reports

Germany is set to send its sought-after Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help bolster the country's war effort, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday evening, attributing to unnamed sources. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to deliver the battle tanks following "months of debate," according to the German news outlet's exclusive report.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 336 of the invasion

The United States appears poised to start a process that would eventually send dozens of its M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, US media reported, in a reversal that could have significant implications for Kyiv’s efforts to repel Russian forces. The move follows reports on Tuesday that Berlin has...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy