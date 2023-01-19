22 Screenshots Of Hilarious Internet Comments That Made Me Spit-Take All Over My Desk

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...

19 DAYS AGO