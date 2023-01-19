ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 Screenshots Of Hilarious Internet Comments That Made Me Spit-Take All Over My Desk

By Mike Spohr
 3 days ago

There's a reason people often advise you to NEVER READ THE COMMENTS! They're generally bad — in every way a comment can be bad. But sometimes, rising above the poor grammar, casual bullying, and confused responses is a comment that's actually...good! No, make that GREAT!

Here, let me show you! Below are 22 comments so brilliant they outshone the thing they were responding to:

1. Not going to lie, this commenter made me choke on my Diet Coke:

2. And this commenter's reply made me go "Oof!":

3. This commenter is probably still living off the high of making this joke (I know I would be):

4. This comment had me Dublin over with laughter:

5. We all owe Ronnoc527 a debt of gratitude for walking into this one:

6. These commenters had perfect (albeit maybe a little sacrilegious) responses to a cheeky question:

7. And Sarah Silverman popped into this thread to do what Sarah Silverman does:

8. This commenter knew EXACTLY what breed this doggo was, LOL:

9. And this commenter came through with another A+ dog joke:

10. This commenter gifted us an epic block of an attempted #RickRoll:

11. And this commenter — bless them — turned someone's homophone error into comedy gold:

12. A literal Karen popped in with an A+ reply, only to be hilariously upstaged by the next commenter:

13. The comedy in this comment was...fruitful:

14. You're going to want to let your eyes "Rome" down to the comments on this baby:

15. This commenter had a legendary response:

16. You really gotta hand it to this commenter:

17. This commenter saw a cute joke and decided to make it even cuter:

18. And this commenter took things in an unexpected direction:

19. This commenter dropped the funniest — and legit best alternate Russian Starbucks name — anyone could ever think of:

20. This commenter saw an opportunity for an expert-level pun and did NOT let it go by:

21. This commenter hilariously extrapolated on the OP's joke:

22. And lastly, this commenter left a hilariously dirty response to an absolutely adorable joke:

H/T: r/TheRealJoke

