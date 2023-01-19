ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Scattered showers Friday, snow showers possible in northern parts of CT

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the rain will end by midnight with a few scattered showers or snow showers toward dawn. Friday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers south and scattered snow showers north.

NEXT: Saturday is partly sunny with Sunday being cloudy with rain developing later in the afternoon with a wintry mix up north. The rain will end Monday morning as skies clear out in the afternoon with Tuesday looking nice.

TONIGHT: Rain ends by midnight, cloudy overnight with a rain or snow shower toward dawn. Low of 37.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers south, snow showers north. High of 46.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 41.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing later afternoon, more of a wintry mix to the north. High of 42.

MONDAY: Morning clouds and showers give way to clearing skies in the afternoon. High of 45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 42.

WTNH

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history

(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Connecticut

Located in western Connecticut, a few miles from the New York/Connecticut border, Candlewood Lake is the largest man-made lake in Connecticut. Candlewood Lake ranks not only as the largest man-made lake in Connecticut but also the largest overall lake in the state. This man-made reservoir possesses a total surface area of 5,420 acres or 8.4 square miles. In fact, no other lake within 60 miles of New York City is larger than Candlewood Lake. As a result, the lake serves as a popular tourist destination and provides year-round recreational opportunities to visitors and residents alike.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Daily Voice

Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)

This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Burger Chain Suddenly Closes Three Capital Region Locations

This one is surprising as this popular burger chain was a Capital Region favorite. And when visiting one of your favorite local restaurants the last thing you want to see is a sign that says "Due to economic and labor conditions, this restaurant is closed." We made such a huge effort during the pandemic to support our local businesses, and maybe now they need that support more than ever?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
News 12

News 12

