Scattered showers Friday, snow showers possible in northern parts of CT

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Meteorologist Steve Teeling says the rain will end by midnight with a few scattered showers or snow showers toward dawn. Friday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers south and scattered snow showers north.

NEXT: Saturday is partly sunny with Sunday being cloudy with rain developing later in the afternoon with a wintry mix up north. The rain will end Monday morning as skies clear out in the afternoon with Tuesday looking nice.





TONIGHT: Rain ends by midnight, cloudy overnight with a rain or snow shower toward dawn. Low of 37.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers south, snow showers north. High of 46.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 41.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain developing later afternoon, more of a wintry mix to the north. High of 42.

MONDAY: Morning clouds and showers give way to clearing skies in the afternoon. High of 45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 42.