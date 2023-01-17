Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) have lost nearly half of their value over the past year as investors worried its automotive-heavy loan portfolio would be hard hit by macroeconomic trends. On Friday, the company reported results that suggest it is holding up a lot better than some had expected, and its share price surged. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was up by about 15.6%.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
1 No-Brainer Semiconductor Stock to Buy In 2023
When deciding what stocks to buy, investors often look for strong secular trends. Put another way, owning companies within industries that have long runways for growth ahead of them can be a smart place to put investing dollars. Few industries have a brighter future than semiconductors. It is almost impossible...
As Markets Soared Friday, These 2 Stocks Jumped 20%
Stocks finished the week on a positive note, with big gains for major market benchmarks. As we've seen numerous times before, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to put up the biggest gains, but performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) wasn't anything to be disappointed with, either.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Best Dividend Stock to Buy? Verizon Stock vs. Intel Stock
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) give investors a healthy dividend yield plus a chance for capital appreciation. This video will answer which of these is the better dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Jan....
1 Bargain-Basement Stock In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Down 56% to Buy Before It Soars
There aren't many investors in the same league as renowned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since the so-called "Oracle of Omaha" took the helm of the multinational conglomerate in 1965, its stock has had an enviable average annual gain of 20%-plus and it has soared a mind-blowing 3,641,613% in total (through the end of 2021).
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Surges 7.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $31.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% gain over the past four weeks. Customers Bancorp...
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off
Tired of watching your money sit idly by in a low-interest savings account? You can take advantage of the current economic climate and invest in low-priced growth stocks. As the economy continues to recover from the inflation and federal interest rate crises of 2022, many growth stocks are spring-loaded and set to soar. The companies below come from the recently volatile semiconductor industry. They have strong financial platforms and are expected to see significant growth in their revenue and earnings for the foreseeable future.
Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling Today
Wall Street is increasingly souring on Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), and investors are taking notice. Shares of the insurance newcomer fell by as much as 5% on Friday after the stock was initiated by an analyst with an underperform rating. So what. Lemonade is a one-time fintech wonder that has fallen...
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
3 Growth Stocks Available at Bargain Basement Prices
It's never fun living through a protracted market decline. Watching your account balance fall day after day might be enough to make you want to give up investing altogether. Still, if there's an upside to a down market, it's that bargains often emerge as investors do give up on decent businesses just because their shares have sunk.
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 1 Year?
Dutch Bros' (NYSE: BROS) business is growing rapidly, which is impressive given that it faces material competition in the coffee niche. If you are wondering where the chain will be in a year, the easy answer is bigger -- much bigger. But that's not enough; you need to look deeper if you are going to invest in this company. Here are the key stats you'll need to know about.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in January
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett, is synonymous with investing success. The Oracle of Omaha has consistently ranked among the 10 richest individuals in the world for decades now. This status as an all-time great investor is what makes it worthwhile to pay attention...
