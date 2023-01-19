ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to Camden headquarters

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2Ccc_0kJtZ8p500

Campbell's Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut.

The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site in Camden, bringing the total jobs there to about 1,600. It said the move will drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development at the company.

The jobs are moving from offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Norwalk, Connecticut. A Snyder's pretzel bakery and other operations in Hanover, Pennsylvania, will not be affected by the changes, and the company will continue to operate its Pepperidge Farm bakery in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Campbell's also said Charlotte will remain a key manufacturing and distribution center for the company.

The headquarters upgrade and expansion, aided by unspecified tax incentives from New Jersey, will start in March and should take about three years to complete. Campbell's plans to upgrade existing space and construct new buildings, including a campus center and a snacks research and development center and pilot plant.

Having one snacks headquarters is expected to save Campbell $10 million annually within a few years, the company said. The savings will be partially reinvested in the business and are included in the company's plan to increase margins in the snacks division. No commercial roles are being eliminated related to the closing of the Charlotte and Norwalk buildings, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensidelocal.com

Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Among the best malls in Philadelphia, one of the most interesting options for entertainment and dining is the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Many of its stores have closed but its food and entertainment venues keep the mall afloat. The main attraction of this place is Legoland Discovery Center. It is a children's amusement and play center inspired by Lego brick sets including a 4D movie, an interactive train ride and of course millions of building blocks. Another place to have fun is Dave & Buster's where, in addition to eating or drinking something with friends, you can have fun playing video games or in the different activities they offer.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

City honors family of Fairmount fire with unveiling of exhibit

ABOVE PHOTO: People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The City of Philadelphia has opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit is presented by the City’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (OACCE) in cooperation with the Office of the Mayor and surviving McDonald family members and is open to the public through March 31, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta

There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy