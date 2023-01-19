Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI

A Woodbury man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk.

Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old man who just walked out of the diner.

Court documents say Specht's car jumped the curb, slammed into the victim who was pinned under the car and impaled onto the handicapped railing.

The victim, identified as Joseph DeVito, 61, of Wantagh, suffered severe trauma and was rushed to the hospital. He died about an hour later.

Police say Specht's blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.

Specht was charged with driving while intoxicated, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Specht is scheduled back in court to face a judge on Jan. 23.



