Woodbury, NY

Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

A Woodbury man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk.

Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old man who just walked out of the diner.

Court documents say Specht's car jumped the curb, slammed into the victim who was pinned under the car and impaled onto the handicapped railing.

The victim, identified as Joseph DeVito, 61, of Wantagh, suffered severe trauma and was rushed to the hospital. He died about an hour later.

Police say Specht's blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.

Specht was charged with driving while intoxicated, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Specht is scheduled back in court to face a judge on Jan. 23.


Comments / 9

Patricia Sottile
3d ago

I’ll sue the township for allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol these politicians need to be accountable for their laws .

Reply
3
 

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Baby Daughter In Car After Crash Involving Yonkers Woman

A man has been charged with driving drunk with his infant child in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection that involved a young woman from Westchester County. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. in East Northport when a 2021 Hyundai struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident

A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced. Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, then fled the scene, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman charged with criminal contempt and assault

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old Kingston woman was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following a domestic incident at 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties. It is alleged by Saugerties Police that Christina Moore-Giles was in violation of a full stay-away order of protection that that she threw a cell phone at the victim, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Hopewell Junction New York Man Stole Catalytic Converters at Beacon Train Station, Police Say

The 22-year-old man was charged with numerous felonies. Over the last few months across the Hudson Valley, we have seen a huge increase in the number of people who have reported that an important piece of equipment was stolen from their vehicles. We've all been told our entire lives that we should never leave anything valuable inside our cars and that we should always make sure our cars are locked when they aren't in use. Most of us follow those simple steps but how are we supposed to stop someone from doing what one Hopewell Junction man is accused of doing?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
News 12

