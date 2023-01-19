ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Senegal institute wins $50 million in boost to Africa's vaccine capacity

By Natalie Grover and Nellie Peyton
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVo7d_0kJrArlc00
  • Companies

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI) will invest up to $50 million over 10 years to help Senegal's Institut Pasteur expand Africa's ability to produce vaccines at scale, it said on Thursday.

The deal - which will also reserve capacity to produce vaccines specifically for Global South countries during future outbreaks of disease - will help Africa take charge of its own health security, said CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett.

The funds, which will initially include up to $15 million over three years, will support development of the institute's manufacturing facilities for routine and outbreak vaccinations.

CEPI, a global initiative headquartered in Norway, is creating a network of vaccine manufacturers in developing countries to help boost capacity and reserves for future outbreaks and pandemics.

"The facility will ensure regional outbreaks are not neglected by deploying the latest technology for the greatest need," said Amadou Alpha Sall, CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar, a non-profit foundation in Senegal's capital.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa, like other poorer regions, was left without adequate vaccine supplies, highlighting the need to develop its own production. However, by the time the shots became more widely available, the take-up on the continent was slow, as many were less afraid of the virus and misinformation about vaccines had spread.

Africa's efforts to expand its own vaccine production capacity were led by South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J).

The firm was initially contracted by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to package the American firm's COVID-19 vaccine drug substance into final doses and supply it back to J&J. Last March that deal was extended to sell the J&J shot under Aspen's own brand in Africa.

But the South African company's expectations of high demand in Africa did not materialise. By August, it had not received a single order for the COVID vaccine and its J&J orders under its previous contract were also "dwindling", putting at risk its 450-million-dose vaccine production line.

In August, however, a deal was reached to put Aspen's near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines to use: a pact was signed with the Serum Institute of India to make and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa.

Last month, CEPI and the Gates Foundation invested $30 million in Aspen to support the agreement between the African vaccine maker and the Serum Institute.

"I think the system that we had in 2020 produced the only outcome that it could produce," Hatchett said, referring to the unequal distribution of COVID vaccines to the detriment of much of the developing world.

"And if we want to change outcomes in the future, we need to change the system. And one of the most important changes...is to support efforts in Africa and elsewhere to increase their vaccine self sufficiency."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Nigeria opens 'game changer' billion-dollar deep seaport

LAGOS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos on Monday, which is expected to ease congestion at the country's ports and help it become an African hub for transshipment, handling cargoes in transit for other destinations.
Reuters

Yellen welcomes South Africa's energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention

PRETORIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday lauded South Africa's "bold" participation in an energy transition partnership backed by the United States and other Western nations, but steered clear of mentioning U.S. concerns about Pretoria's planned military drills with China and Russia.
Reuters

Japan's Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) said on Thursday it will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as in capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Reuters

U.S. FDA joins global regulators probing tainted overseas cough syrup

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it is working with the World Health Organization and foreign regulatory authorities to support an investigation into the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Africa and Asia.
Reuters

China's EXIM bank gives Sri Lanka debt extension

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) has provided Sri Lanka with a debt extension, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report earlier this week. read more .
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy