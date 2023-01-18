Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
NPR
Wall Street sees a wave of layoffs as big banks face pressure to shrink payrolls
Goldman Sachs just laid off more than 3,000 workers. Big job cuts are jarring. But on Wall Street, they're part of the way of life. Banking has always lured people with the promise of a big payday. But there's also the understanding that, if there's a bad market or you have a bad performance review, you could be out of work, and it's nothing personal. NPR's David Gura reports.
NPR
How to stay safe while using digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Kate Fitzgerald, a senior editor at American Banker, about what consumers should know about digital payment services like Zelle and Venmo.
NPR
A college student aims to save us from a chatbot before it changes writing forever
Edward Tian, 22, used his winter break to create an app that helps teachers detect AI-generated essays. It comes at a time when schools are growing more concerned about the use of this technology. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Many teachers worry about students using ChatGPT. That's an artificial intelligence program. If...
NPR
Elon Musk takes the witness stand to defend his Tesla buyout tweets
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led...
NPR
Inflation-strapped Filipinos criticize the president's many foreign trips
The World Economic Forum wrapped up in Davos, Switzerland, this morning. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was there to pitch his country as a destination for investors. It was his eighth trip abroad since taking office last summer. But as NPR's Julie McCarthy reports, inflation-strapped Filipinos are wondering what all the globetrotting has accomplished.
NPR
China's Lunar New Year falls amid a COVID surge and hard financial times
People in China will make about two billion trips throughout January for the Lunar New Year — the first without travel restrictions since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This weekend marks the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. And in China, that...
NPR
Are single-use coffee pods really more environmentally friendly?
A story raced through the media this week, stating that single-use pods may be more environmentally friendly than other ways of preparing coffee. We wondered, is that really true?. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. You may have heard the buzz this week about coffee pods being better for the climate than what...
NPR
PPP Loans Provided Lots Of Cash Assistance With Few Questions Asked
The Payroll Protection Program was enacted during the pandemic to provide financial assistance to businesses that were closed, or operating at a reduced capacity. An NPR investigation finds the program was rife with fraud and most of the loans have been forgiven. This episode: White House correspondent Tamara Keith, investigative...
Comments / 0