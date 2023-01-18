ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries

Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries. Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement. ...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall

PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Los Altos man with dementia returns home

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who walked away from his home Friday night has returned home “safely”, Los Altos Police Department said. Morris’ home is located on Payne Drive in Los Altos. He left home at about 7:30 p.m. He was last seen near Miramonte Avenue and Fremont Avenue. He is on foot. […]
LOS ALTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
SFGate

Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

