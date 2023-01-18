Read full article on original website
SF fire leaves 25 displaced, 1 firefighter injured
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twenty-five people and three pets are displaced, and one firefighter is injured after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Hayes neighborhood, according to San Francisco Fire Department. Shortly before 2 a.m., a first-alarm fire was reported at a residence on Hayes Street. After it was later […]
Tesla crashes into pool killing woman in San Rafael
A woman died after her Tesla crashed into a pool in San Rafael on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol in Marin.
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
SFGate
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries
Walnut Creek police on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to keep their homes safe over the weekend in the wake of at least two residential burglaries. Walnut Creek Police Department officers responded just before 9:10 p.m. on Friday to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road after a burglary alarm was heard in the area and found a home that had a rear sliding glassed door smashed, according to a department statement. ...
Hwy-1 sees traffic delays after solo vehicle collision in Pacifica
A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
SFGate
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
SFGate
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall
PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
Missing Los Altos man with dementia returns home
LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man who walked away from his home Friday night has returned home “safely”, Los Altos Police Department said. Morris’ home is located on Payne Drive in Los Altos. He left home at about 7:30 p.m. He was last seen near Miramonte Avenue and Fremont Avenue. He is on foot. […]
Walnut Creek residents asked to take precautions after multiple burglaries reported
WALNUT CREEK, Calif, (KRON) — Authorities are asking residents to take precautions after multiple home burglaries were reported Friday night in Walnut Creek, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said in a press release. Two burglaries and one attempted burglary happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. WCPD says the suspects, who are still at […]
Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool
SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Authorities say they have suspended search and rescue operations for a San Francisco State University student athlete who went missing off the Pacific Coast this week during a "polar plunge."
Search for SFSU student who disappeared while swimming at Pacifica beach called off
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The search for a missing swimmer who disappeared into the surf along Esplanade Beach after being struck by a large wave has been called off, the Pacifica Police Department confirmed Friday. Authorities initially received a call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a report that a man was struck by a large […]
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
Florida woman arrested in American Canyon after social security fraud, using 50 alias names: police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post. The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle […]
SFGate
Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
