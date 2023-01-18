Read full article on original website
SFGate
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
SFGate
25 Displaced In Early Morning House Fire
A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department. Flames spread...
SFGate
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92
Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SFGate
Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
SFGate
Two-Way Traffic Control In Place On Highway 92; Part Of Sinkhole Repair On Roadway
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have implemented a two-way traffic control on state Highway 92 to accommodate work to repair a sinkhole on the roadway and other storm-related damage. The two-way traffic control is at at Upper state Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon...
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
SFGate
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
SFGate
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes the Bay Area region near Cloverdale on Thursday
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered in the North Bay rattled folks on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
Bay Area tech layoffs in 2023 are already outpacing the worst of 2022
In 17 days, Bay Area-headquartered tech companies have laid off nearly 25,000 workers.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Celebrates Lunar New Year
San Jose's Vietnamese community is celebrating Tet, or lunar new year, with an exuberant weekend festival. Leaders said it's more than a celebration: it serves as a hub for community outreach. Dozens of festival-goers braved the bitter cold Friday evening to attend the first day of the festival at History...
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Facebook parent company Meta to drastically reduce San Francisco office space
The tech giant is scrapping a San Francisco office to embrace the remote work experience.
SFGate
Blanche the swan, a fixture of SF's Palace of Fine Arts, dies at 28
Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
SFGate
Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
