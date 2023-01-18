ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Related
25 Displaced In Early Morning House Fire

A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning. The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department. Flames spread...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92

Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Celebrates Lunar New Year

San Jose's Vietnamese community is celebrating Tet, or lunar new year, with an exuberant weekend festival. Leaders said it's more than a celebration: it serves as a hub for community outreach. Dozens of festival-goers braved the bitter cold Friday evening to attend the first day of the festival at History...
SAN JOSE, CA
Alleged drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill in pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police. Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

