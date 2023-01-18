ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage

NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Security at Housing Works legal weed shop is not high level: NYPD

The state’s first legal recreational pot shop has not locked in its security measures, a top NYPD official said, calling its operator “unprofessional.” Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement, commanding officer of the 9th Precinct in Greenwich Village, said the Housing Works Cannabis Co. on Broadway, did not meet all protocols and mandates. Clement noted that the store did not have armed security guards to watch over its inventory of gummies, joints and loose “flower.” He wouldn’t elaborate further at the precinct’s public Community Council meeting Tuesday. The state Office of Cannabis Management’s regulations for legally selling weed detail numerous security safeguards at weed shops...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Neighbors at Bedford Gardens voice concerns in hope to block proposed rent hikes

Neighbors raised their voices in Williamsburg on Thursday aiming to block proposed rent hikes they say they could face over the next few years. Many residents at Bedford Gardens say they won’t know where to live if rent is hiked. Elected officials and neighbors say notice was given around three weeks ago, causing fear among the residents.
BROOKLYN, NY
nynmedia.com

Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Council passes bill restricting plastic utensils in food deliveries

The City Council passed a bill Thursday that prohibits restaurants and food delivery services from providing utensils, condiment packets, extra containers and napkins in takeout or delivery orders, unless requested by the customer. The bill aims to reduce the amount of single-use plastics that end up in landfills, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC

NEW YORK - It’s hard to miss the marijuana shops on almost every block in New York City. According to the NYPD, more than 1,300 illegal marijuana stores are selling pot without a license. "I admit, I don't think we ever talked about this scenario happening," St. Senator Liz...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Last Chance to Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance

Time is ticking for eligible New Yorkers to apply for temporary protection from eviction. ERAP provides significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness. The program provides rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
New York Post

NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit

 A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourtownny.com

Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.

After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Grant Houses to be without cooking gas for 7 months

Imagine not having gas for seven months. That’s what tenants at one public housing complex in Manhattan say they are dealing with. Roxana Martinez, who has lived in a Grant Houses building in Morningside Heights for five years, said fliers were recently posted in the building alerting tenants that they would not have gas until July 31 due to an emergency.
MANHATTAN, NY

