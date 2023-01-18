Read full article on original website
Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage
NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
Security at Housing Works legal weed shop is not high level: NYPD
The state’s first legal recreational pot shop has not locked in its security measures, a top NYPD official said, calling its operator “unprofessional.” Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement, commanding officer of the 9th Precinct in Greenwich Village, said the Housing Works Cannabis Co. on Broadway, did not meet all protocols and mandates. Clement noted that the store did not have armed security guards to watch over its inventory of gummies, joints and loose “flower.” He wouldn’t elaborate further at the precinct’s public Community Council meeting Tuesday. The state Office of Cannabis Management’s regulations for legally selling weed detail numerous security safeguards at weed shops...
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
NYC Council bills aim to reduce wait times for New Yorkers seeking to secure permanent housing
The general welfare committee’s oversight hearing comes at a time when the city is facing an affordable housing crisis and its shelter system is swelling with a record number of homeless people. [ more › ]
News 12
Neighbors at Bedford Gardens voice concerns in hope to block proposed rent hikes
Neighbors raised their voices in Williamsburg on Thursday aiming to block proposed rent hikes they say they could face over the next few years. Many residents at Bedford Gardens say they won’t know where to live if rent is hiked. Elected officials and neighbors say notice was given around three weeks ago, causing fear among the residents.
nynmedia.com
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
NBC New York
Is NYC Violating Right to Shelter Law? Woman Sleeps in Car Due to ‘Inhumane' Conditions
There are new allegations that New York City is violating the right to shelter for women entering its homeless system, as some say poor conditions, long delays and accommodations for migrants are causing them to choose the streets instead. Kathia Wiscovitch, a victim of domestic violence, says applying for a...
NYC corrections dept. killed Rikers inmate with COVID safety failures, poor medical care: lawsuit
The siblings of a 42-year-old man in a wheelchair who died of COVID-19 at Rikers during the height of the pandemic are suing the city for insufficient safety procedures and negligent medical care.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
NY1
Council passes bill restricting plastic utensils in food deliveries
The City Council passed a bill Thursday that prohibits restaurants and food delivery services from providing utensils, condiment packets, extra containers and napkins in takeout or delivery orders, unless requested by the customer. The bill aims to reduce the amount of single-use plastics that end up in landfills, according to...
fox5ny.com
NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC
NEW YORK - It’s hard to miss the marijuana shops on almost every block in New York City. According to the NYPD, more than 1,300 illegal marijuana stores are selling pot without a license. "I admit, I don't think we ever talked about this scenario happening," St. Senator Liz...
rocklanddaily.com
Last Chance to Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance
Time is ticking for eligible New Yorkers to apply for temporary protection from eviction. ERAP provides significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness. The program provides rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
NYC eviction rate continues to rise since ban was lifted, as homelessness surges
Last year, New York City landlords filed roughly 110,000 eviction notices, according to court system records. Nearly 4,400 households have been evicted since a ban on most removals ended last year. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler
The Vital Role & Impact of District Leaders: Insights from Brooklyn Democratic Party Vice-Chair and District Leader Henry Butler. Who Is Your District Leader & What Do They Do? We spoke with Brooklyn Dems’ Vice-Chair Henry Butler to find out. The New York State legislature in Albany has kicked...
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
NY1
Grant Houses to be without cooking gas for 7 months
Imagine not having gas for seven months. That’s what tenants at one public housing complex in Manhattan say they are dealing with. Roxana Martinez, who has lived in a Grant Houses building in Morningside Heights for five years, said fliers were recently posted in the building alerting tenants that they would not have gas until July 31 due to an emergency.
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
