Derek Carr tweeted Saturday that he won't reveal what went wrong internally between him and the Las Vegas Raiders, adding that he'll give his best wherever he goes next. "Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened," Carr wrote. "It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you, but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO