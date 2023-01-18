ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
kcrw.com

Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores

Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?

Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
MONTECITO, CA
JustLuxe.com

Luxurious Getaway Up the California Coast

A trip up the California coast to wine country is a great vacation for oenophiles and anyone looking for great farm to table food, delicious wine and relaxation in a gorgeous setting. California is one of the leading winemaking regions in the world. More than 600,000 acres of the Golden...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting

An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
CAMARILLO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide

On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

