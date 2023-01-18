Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
kcrw.com
Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores
Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
Santa Barbara Independent
Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?
Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
JustLuxe.com
Luxurious Getaway Up the California Coast
A trip up the California coast to wine country is a great vacation for oenophiles and anyone looking for great farm to table food, delicious wine and relaxation in a gorgeous setting. California is one of the leading winemaking regions in the world. More than 600,000 acres of the Golden...
Nate Mendoza selected to be head football coach at Santa Barbara High School
Nate Mendoza will be the next head football coach at Santa Barbara High School pending board approval. The post Nate Mendoza selected to be head football coach at Santa Barbara High School appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting
An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Woman’s family claims Disneyland employees laughed at her before she fell
A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Disneyland claims employees “laughed” when a Ventura County woman struggled to get off a ride before she fell and broke her leg, sustaining an injury they say caused her death.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Watch Vandenberg loudly launch first SpaceX rocket of 2023 after multiple delays
The rocket launch could be heard in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sweeping Arrests Made in Connection to Stearns Wharf Homicide
On December 9, 2022, around 8:40 pm, Santa Barbara Police Officers and Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol responded to the area of Stearns Wharf and Cabrillo Blvd. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The male was provided medical attention on scene and transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel announces security breach
On December 11, 2022, Rosewood Miramar Beach, an oceanfront hotel in Montecito, was notified of a data security breach.
