The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO