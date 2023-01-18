Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
knuj.net
FOUR HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
myklgr.com
Morton man sentenced for June 22 drug-related incident
A Morton man with a history of controlled substance convictions, Jalen John Goodthunder, age 29, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court, related to an incident last summer. According to court documents, on June 22 of last year, the Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant...
