The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Hogs Didn't Hire Dan Enos for Playcalling but Other Things
Sam Pittman didn't dump Kendal Briles, but probably tired of wandering eyes.
bestofarkansassports.com
Devo’s Sharp-Shooting, Blunt Comments About Refs + Other Insights from Ole Miss Win
FAYETTEVILLE — Seemingly overnight, Davonte Davis has become one of the best 3-point shooters for Arkansas basketball. The junior knocked down another 3 of 5 from beyond the arc in a 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, helping the No. 25 Razorbacks snap their four-game skid. Those shots...
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he'll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday's home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
bestofarkansassports.com
Looks Like Kendal Briles Going to the Well One Too Many Times Led to His Exit
Now that Kendal Briles is signed, sealed and delivered to TCU, it would be easy to write about his time at Arkansas in the past tense, something along the lines of “Now that the Kendal Briles Razorback era has ended…”. Except, as his replacement shows, things sure have...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Ole Miss May Hinge on a Surprise Most Important Piece for Struggling Hogs Offense
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Ole Miss. After being away from the team for a couple weeks to see a specialist in California, Nick Smith Jr. is back in Fayetteville and with the team. He is still out indefinitely for “right knee management.”. Yet again, Eric Musselman has...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
SEC Admits Blowing Call; No Comment on Hogs' Conspiracy
In a week of lost games, coaches gone and even mascot dying it didn't help.
Maybe Dan Enos' Offenses Now Can Provide More Than .500 Record
New offensive coordinator will need better results than first time with Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Boulevard Bread Co., Fayetteville Beer Works, Pesto Cafe, and more
It has been way too long since we rounded up some restaurant news for y’all. Here’s is what we know about places that have recently opened, closed, or are planning to open soon in Fayetteville. Boulevard Bread Company. A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
talkbusiness.net
Walton-backed airplane manufacturer Game Composites offers job interviews for UA course completion
General aviation airplane manufacturer Game Composites in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the University of Arkansas Global Campus’ professional and workforce development division. According to a UA news release, industry leaders developed the course as part...
Top 10 Best Dining Experiences in Bentonville AR
Are you looking for the best dining experience in Bentonville AR? For the purpose of this list, we are defining the best dining experience as one that offers a delicious meal, impeccable service and a unique inviting unique atmosphere.The restaurants on this list have all these characteristics and offer a unique culinary experience.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Tomorrow May Never Come
None of us knows how much time we have, so don’t put off making the changes you need to make in your life. On January 6, my wife and I spent about an hour and a half in the office of our friend and insurance agent, Brant Barnes, talking about flying (he became a pilot at a very young age and loved it), what makes for a good pilot, a crash he was in eight years before and survived, problems with the alternator on his plane (and how it could function even if it wasn’t working), life, death, life insurance, business, cars, and his plans for this year, which included sailing a boat and going to the Bahamas among other things, and how this was the year he was going to spend less time working and more time with his family.
Comments / 0