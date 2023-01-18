TROY, Ala. – A heartbreaking loss on Thursday night sets Troy up for possible redemption on Saturday at 4 p.m. when ULM comes to Trojan Arena. In a three-way tie for fifth, the Trojans (12-8, 4-3 SBC) aim for the top spot, just one game back. On the other hand, the Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 SBC) look to hold their four-way tie for first in the conference despite sitting below .500 overall.

