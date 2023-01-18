Read full article on original website
Related
troytrojans.com
Troy Drops First-Place Showdown at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Despite a career-best 33 points from Makayia Hallmon and a 29-point fourth quarter, Troy came up one point short in an 80-79 loss at James Madison Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in a battle between the two top teams in the Sun Belt Conference.
troytrojans.com
Troy Makes Program History, Wins Sixth Straight Game in Process
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Troy hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and topped the 75-point mark in a program record 11th straight game in an 87-77 victory at Marshall in Sun Belt action Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center. Troy (11-7, 6-1 SBC) outscored Marshall (9-9, 2-5) 27-11 in the...
troytrojans.com
Trojans Throttle Their Way Back to the Win Column
TROY, Ala. – A barrage of 3-pointers projected Troy back to the win column over ULM, 77-53, to close out the two-game homestand in Trojan Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans (13-8, 5-3) find themselves moving up to a three-way tie for fourth with the Warhawks (9-12, 5-3) and Georgia Southern as they end a two-game losing streak.
troytrojans.com
First Place Showdown Looms Saturday as Troy Battles JMU
TROY, Ala. – Troy and James Madison enter Saturday's matchup tied for first place in the Sun Belt following Thursday's action, which saw the Trojans win their sixth straight game and the Dukes have their 13-game winning streak snapped. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. (CT), and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
troytrojans.com
Overtime Heartbreak in Trojan Arena
TROY, Ala. – The first-ever matchup between Troy and James Madison required extra time as Vado Morse hit the game-winner to defeat the Trojans, 89-87 on Thursday night in Trojan Arena. With their second loss at home, the Trojans (12-8, 4-3 SBC) fall out of first place in the...
troytrojans.com
Troy Prepares for War with the Warhawks
TROY, Ala. – A heartbreaking loss on Thursday night sets Troy up for possible redemption on Saturday at 4 p.m. when ULM comes to Trojan Arena. In a three-way tie for fifth, the Trojans (12-8, 4-3 SBC) aim for the top spot, just one game back. On the other hand, the Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 SBC) look to hold their four-way tie for first in the conference despite sitting below .500 overall.
Comments / 0