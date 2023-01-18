ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball – New Canaan 51, Warde 49 (2 OT)

Warde: Leah Fry 8 2-2 23, Ryanne Gulbin 4 3-4 14, Peyton Tully 1 4-8 6, Emmy Carley 1 1-2 4, Peyton McIntosh 1 0-2 2, Mia Caruso 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-18 49. New Canaan: Maddie Donaldson 11 4-7 28, Bella Mandel 2 1-2 5, Natalie Plosker 2 1-6 5, Fiona Muller 0 4-8 4, Claire Ognibene 2 0-0 4, Tia Kivikko 1 0-0 3, Bella DeFelice 1 0-0 2, Kat Wronski 0 0-0 0, Lucia Crovatto 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-23 51.
