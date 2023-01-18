Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Star QB recruit Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida
Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of Intent.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16.
Rob Gronkowski's whining about his time with the Patriots is getting old
Rob Gronkowski said this week on Kay Adams’ FanDuel show that playing for the New England Patriots was a depressing experience. His whining about his time in Foxborough is getting old.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breer: The latest on Bill O'Brien's OC interview with Patriots
The New England Patriots so far have interviewed a handful of candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Bill O'Brien is the biggest name of the bunch. O'Brien is considered a "top candidate" for the job and considering his track record, that comes as no surprise. He worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007 to 2011 and had the offensive coordinator title in his final year with the team. Since leaving Foxboro, he has spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, seven years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.
Stephen A. Smith: It's a 'misnomer' Michael Jordan can't handle media criticism
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith continues to generate headlines via his midweek appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." As Brandon Contes noted for Awful Announcing, Smith disputed the notion that NBA legend and sports icon Michael Jordan handles media criticism poorly. "Michael Jordan is one of these things, there’s a...
Off The Ray-Dar: Farewell And Adieu To These Raiders In-House Free Agents
Decisions, decisions. There’s going to be a lot on Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler’s and head coach Josh McDaniels’ plate this offseason. First on the “to-do” list for Ziegler and McDaniels. The first task is to do a review and breakdown of the...
Patriots Offensive Coordinator Search: Bill O'Brien, Shawn Jefferson Latest
The Patriots have interviewed five candidates for their offensive coordinator coaching vacancy, with more expected in the coming days.
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Noticed Kenny Pickett’s Detailed Commitment To Watching Film So He Did Something Out Of The Ordinary
Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kenny Pickett, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss how he felt his rookie season went. Pickett, or “Mr. Yinzer,” as McAfee called him, had a rocky start to the season. He bounced back after the bye and helped the team finish above .500 for the 18th season.
Rob Gronkowski shares ‘super depression’ problems with Patriots
Rob Gronkowski has openly said that he did not have enough fun when he played for the New England Patriots, and the former tight end is still going out of his way to hammer that point home. Gronkowski was a guest this week on Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adam” with...
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
