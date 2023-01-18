Colder air takes control today over Ohio. We are behind our frontal boundary. Winds may stay strong through the day, but should subside later. While we expect a lot of clouds, sunshine can break through at times, and we should see better clearing potential for the late afternoon and especially this evening. We can not rule out a few flurries in NE Ohio, a product of the lake. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow, but clouds build back in overnight tomorrow night.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO