Read full article on original website
Related
ocj.com
Cover crop value
What value do cover crops bring to a farm field? As the old saying goes: There are a 1000 ways to skin a cat! Please do not take that literally. I came across two sources that try to put a value on cover crops for their farms. Rulon farms in...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 20, 2023
Colder air takes control today over Ohio. We are behind our frontal boundary. Winds may stay strong through the day, but should subside later. While we expect a lot of clouds, sunshine can break through at times, and we should see better clearing potential for the late afternoon and especially this evening. We can not rule out a few flurries in NE Ohio, a product of the lake. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected tomorrow, but clouds build back in overnight tomorrow night.
Comments / 0