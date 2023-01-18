ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Police looking for missing McKeesport man

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating Cecil Tinsley. Tinsley, 69, of McKeesport, is described as a 6-foot man and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21, just before 4:30 p.m. wearing a red and black jacket, a green hat, and blue jeans.
