Southwest Airlines pilots’ union calls for ‘historic’ strike vote to ramp up pressure

By Kyle Arnold The Dallas Morning News
The Southwest Airlines pilots union is calling for a strike authorization vote in May in the wake of the Dallas-based carrier’s epic holiday meltdown.

Union president Casey Murray described it as a “historic action” that follows the Christmastime fiasco and an “utter lack of meaningful progress on a contract negotiation, with scheduling work rules and information technology asks in particular, that has been ongoing for more than three years.”

