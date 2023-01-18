ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

80-year-old dairy barn in Shady Valley blown down in high winds

What stood as a landmark for the past eight decades came crashing down in just minutes during an unfortunate wind event, bringing an end to CC Blevins Dairy Barn in Shady Valley. According to the current owner of the large dairy barn located off Highway 421 in Shady Valley, Gerald...
SHADY VALLEY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February

The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
BOONE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

McKinney Center invites community to spring open house

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project. “This building was built for longevity and it’s an 8000 square foot facility and […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops

ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services

Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City woman celebrates 107th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket. She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Families still without homes following Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Dec. 7, 2022, a Johnson City apartment complex just off North Roan Street caught fire, leaving many residents without a home. The American Red Cross stepped in to provide shelter and financial support for the people that were affected. Heather Carbajal, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy