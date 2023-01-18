Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
The Tomahawk
80-year-old dairy barn in Shady Valley blown down in high winds
What stood as a landmark for the past eight decades came crashing down in just minutes during an unfortunate wind event, bringing an end to CC Blevins Dairy Barn in Shady Valley. According to the current owner of the large dairy barn located off Highway 421 in Shady Valley, Gerald...
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in February
The 8th Annual Jonesborough Chocolate Festival is a sweet event that will delight chocolate lovers of all ages. The festival will occur on February 10th and 11th, 2023, in historic Jonesborough, Tennessee. Sponsored by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA), this festival will feature a wide variety of delicious chocolate treats in celebration of Jonesborough’s Chocolate Fest.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WXII 12
Weather Impacts Sunday for rain in the Triad, FREEZING RAIN & SLEET possible in the mountains
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What to Expect for the Rest of the Weekend of Jan. 22:. A weather impact day is developing for Sunday as another storm system approaches with periods of rain forecast east of the mountains and wintry mix possible from Stuart, Virginia south toward Sparta and Boone. Travel hazards in the mountains may develop after 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning with light freezing rain that may mix with sleet at times through midday.
wcyb.com
Abingdon excited to host several events to keep people entertained during winter months
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The town of Abingdon, Virginia is known for its artsy vibe, historic charm and proximity to some of the most spectacular outdoor recreation in the state. It's also boasting several exciting events slated to be held over the next few months -- like January Jams...
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Bristol’s Speakeasy 33 to host ‘The Voice’ singer for teen party
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities teens are invited to Speakeasy 33 for a night of dancing and a performance by a top-placing contestant on “The Voice”. Speakeasy 33’s Teen Night is set for 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 27th on the bottom floor of Old Post 33 on Piedmont Avenue. The event is reserved […]
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project. “This building was built for longevity and it’s an 8000 square foot facility and […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 22-28)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
Kingsport Times-News
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.
Kingsport Times-News
YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops
ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services
Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
Johnson City woman celebrates 107th birthday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday. Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket. She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one […]
Families still without homes following Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Dec. 7, 2022, a Johnson City apartment complex just off North Roan Street caught fire, leaving many residents without a home. The American Red Cross stepped in to provide shelter and financial support for the people that were affected. Heather Carbajal, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast […]
