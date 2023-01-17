The film “M3GAN“ is an excellent modern horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper that starts with an 8-year-old little girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) whose parents were in a car accident and passed away. She was then sent to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) who is an incredibly talented roboticist at a tech company. She realized she was not ready to have the responsibility of taking care of a child and is not sure how to handle the situation. she seems to have a difficult time interacting with Cady so she starts looking for something to help her bond with her. Then when her boss David (Ronny Chieng) starts to get annoyed with the time Gemma is taking off work she remembers a project she was working on before Cady’s family accident. The project was an artificial intelligence lifelike robot doll Gemma calls M3GAN played by (Amie Donaldto), (Kimberley Crossman) and voiced by (Jenna Davis) the doll is meant to be used as a child’s companion. At first, things seem to be going well with the doll. Until Cady becomes too dependent on M3GAN and the robot surprisingly starts to get a mind of her own. M3GAN then gets overprotective and violent when things go downhill fast. With twists and turns that have you on the edge of your seat. The film shows a scary and dangerous way that new artificial intelligence can turn.

10 HOURS AGO