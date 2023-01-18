Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
wymt.com
Perry County officials announce new business
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police set to begin cracking down on parking violations
Russell Springs City Police are set to crack down on parking violations within the city. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about what that will look like.
London man arrested on strangulation, assault charges
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a London man with active bench warrants on Friday.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
Kentucky soldier accounted for nearly 70 years after Korean War
WASHINGTON (WATE) – Federal officials confirmed Tuesday that the remains of a Kentucky soldier have been accounted for almost 70 years after he was reported missing in action. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that Army Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, 18, of Corbin, Kentucky, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May […]
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
wbontv.com
Richmond KSP post investigating human remain discovery
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 7:00 pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains were removed by the Boyle County Coroner and will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
James Harrod: The life and mysterious death of the pioneer, soldier, and Harrodsburg founder
A pioneer, soldier, and hunter born in Pennsylvania, James Harrod played an important part in shaping Kentucky's history.
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
fox56news.com
Man dies of suspected overdose in Richmond Waffle House bathroom, woman charged
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Richmond woman is facing charges after allegedly providing heroin to a man who died in a Waffle House bathroom. Police said they responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to the Waffle House on Eastern Bypass in Richmond for a welfare check of a man possibly locked in the bathroom.
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
fox56news.com
Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette County sheriff imposter
A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday from someone impersonating at the sergeant Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Garrard County woman receives scam call from Fayette …. A woman from Garrard County, who wishes to remain anonymous, just received a call Wednesday...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office. He said in...
WBKO
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
