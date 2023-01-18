ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Riley Keough is a mom. The actress, 33, seemingly welcomed a child sometime in the last year, who she was seemingly photographed with as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead of her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s Graceland memorial. During the service, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen also made reference to their own daughter as he read a letter written by Riley as a tribute for her mother. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service. A rep for Riley also confirmed the news to People.
