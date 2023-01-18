ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's basketball team looked to complete the season sweep against Eckerd College on Saturday. After trailing most of the game, it seemed like PBA was set to steal its first road win of the season. With the 'Fish trailing by two, Bryce Laskey knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer to give PBA a 70-69 lead with 13 seconds to go. PBA got an initial stop as Eckerd missed a mid-range jumper, by the Tritons corralled the offensive rebound and their second-chance shot was good as time expired. Eckerd escaped with a 71-70 win.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO