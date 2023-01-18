ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas women’s basketball overcomes its biggest deficit yet to beat West Virginia, snap losing streak

By Jack McGarr, Special to the Journal-World
KU Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KU Sports

Quick recap: Kansas suffers 83-60 loss to TCU in Allen Fieldhouse

The TCU Horned Frogs were in complete control from start to finish en route to a 83-60 upset win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. It marked TCU’s first-ever win in Lawrence while also handing KU its second-straight defeat. With the win, TCU improves to 15-4...
FORT WORTH, TX
KU Sports

Wilson at No. 1 an easy choice after rough day for Jayhawks vs. TCU

1 – Jalen Wilson – Wilson is doing everything he can to keep this Kansas team on track right now, especially on the offensive end, where he has exploded for 68 points in the past two games. Wilson was lights-out good in the first half of this one, almost single-handedly matching TCU’s hot start and keeping Kansas in the game. The game got away in the second half and both Wilson and Kansas were not very effective or efficient, but he still finished with a monster day of 30 points and 7 rebounds on 11 of 21 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Wilson’s not above anyone on this team in terms of needing to improve his defense, but it’s hard to criticize him too much with what he’s done offensively. None of it matters much to him, as he said after the game, “I’m just trying to win.”
LAWRENCE, KS
KU Sports

Big 12 ‘beatdown:’ Kansas basketball drubbed by TCU, 83-60, at Allen Fieldhouse

It might not have been as lopsided as TCU-Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game earlier this month, but it was close. And this time, it was the Horned Frogs on the winning side of the coin, as Jamie Dixon’s club walked into Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon and drubbed No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, in a game that was never in doubt and sent hundreds of KU fans to the exits with several minutes still to play.
FORT WORTH, TX
KU Sports

Gameday Breakdown: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 14 TCU

No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2 overall, 5-1 Big 12) vs. No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) TV: CBS | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. Kansas coach Bill Self said this week that one of the biggest areas of concern with the Horned Frogs was their ability to score on the run.
FORT WORTH, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders

Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
CLARKSBURG, WV
weelunk.com

West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling

The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
duqsm.com

DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station

Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV

