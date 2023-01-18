Kansas women’s basketball overcomes its biggest deficit yet to beat West Virginia, snap losing streak

1 – Jalen Wilson – Wilson is doing everything he can to keep this Kansas team on track right now, especially on the offensive end, where he has exploded for 68 points in the past two games. Wilson was lights-out good in the first half of this one, almost single-handedly matching TCU’s hot start and keeping Kansas in the game. The game got away in the second half and both Wilson and Kansas were not very effective or efficient, but he still finished with a monster day of 30 points and 7 rebounds on 11 of 21 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Wilson’s not above anyone on this team in terms of needing to improve his defense, but it’s hard to criticize him too much with what he’s done offensively. None of it matters much to him, as he said after the game, “I’m just trying to win.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO