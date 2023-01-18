Kansas women’s basketball overcomes its biggest deficit yet to beat West Virginia, snap losing streak

Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas coach Bill Self far more concerned with KU's starting 5 than production from the bench
So much of the conversation about this Kansas basketball team, which may be destined to tumble out of the top 10 in the AP poll on Monday after receiving first-place votes during each of the past two weeks, has been about how the Jayhawks can and need to get more from their bench.
KU Sports
Quick recap: Kansas suffers 83-60 loss to TCU in Allen Fieldhouse
The TCU Horned Frogs were in complete control from start to finish en route to a 83-60 upset win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. It marked TCU’s first-ever win in Lawrence while also handing KU its second-straight defeat. With the win, TCU improves to 15-4...
KU Sports
Wilson at No. 1 an easy choice after rough day for Jayhawks vs. TCU
1 – Jalen Wilson – Wilson is doing everything he can to keep this Kansas team on track right now, especially on the offensive end, where he has exploded for 68 points in the past two games. Wilson was lights-out good in the first half of this one, almost single-handedly matching TCU’s hot start and keeping Kansas in the game. The game got away in the second half and both Wilson and Kansas were not very effective or efficient, but he still finished with a monster day of 30 points and 7 rebounds on 11 of 21 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Wilson’s not above anyone on this team in terms of needing to improve his defense, but it’s hard to criticize him too much with what he’s done offensively. None of it matters much to him, as he said after the game, “I’m just trying to win.”
KU Sports
Big 12 ‘beatdown:’ Kansas basketball drubbed by TCU, 83-60, at Allen Fieldhouse
It might not have been as lopsided as TCU-Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game earlier this month, but it was close. And this time, it was the Horned Frogs on the winning side of the coin, as Jamie Dixon’s club walked into Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon and drubbed No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, in a game that was never in doubt and sent hundreds of KU fans to the exits with several minutes still to play.
KU Sports
Gameday Breakdown: No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 14 TCU
No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2 overall, 5-1 Big 12) vs. No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) TV: CBS | Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network via Learfield. Kansas coach Bill Self said this week that one of the biggest areas of concern with the Horned Frogs was their ability to score on the run.
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
Pitt Lands Transfer WR From Florida
The Pitt Panthers land a big-upside transfer from Florida.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
West Virginia hires Bill Stewart's son as football assistant coach
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends coach heading into the 2023 season. Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012. "Blaine ...
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
weelunk.com
West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling
The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
duqsm.com
DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station
Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
