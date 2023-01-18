Read full article on original website
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Apartment Therapy
How I Used the “Two-Minute Rule” to Stop Feeling So Overwhelmed
Rudri Bhatt Patel is a former attorney turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Saveur, Business Insider, Civil Eats and elsewhere. She lives in Phoenix with her family. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may...
icytales.com
How to Fix a Broken Relationship: Complete Guide with 8 Steps
You lost her and it hurts. It’s been maybe keeping you up at night, stressing you out, and you’re consumed by it. You want the broken or the damaged relationship to fix again and you don’t know how to do it. Maybe you’ve tried many different things and it hasn’t gotten the results you’ve been looking for. Perhaps you’ve taken other people’s advice.
Opinion: How To Begin Healing After Cheating Occurs In A Relationship
Imagine this, you are in a relationship with someone you love, and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
Upworthy
Older adults share the things they believe every younger person should know. It’s brilliant advice
Regrets may eat you up like mosquitoes at twilight by the lake. They are emotional debts that cannot be repaid, just written off. They are devils that can only be outrun or defeated. Simply said, you want to go through life with as few regrets as possible. Likewise, as you become older, it's natural to reflect on the advice you should have taken to make your life simpler. As a result, when Reddit member u/SoleJam 18 asked: "30+-year-olds, what is some good life advice to give to 18-year-olds and above?" people had a lot of insightful thoughts to share. Here are some of them:
MedicalXpress
Research team develops dried blood spot CRM for newborn screening
Babies undergo a newborn screening test for inherited metabolic disorders within seven days of birth. The test checks for risk factors such as hypothyroidism, phenylketonuria and maple syrup urine disease, which can lead to developmental disabilities if not detected in their early stage. Every year, one in every 1,000 newborns are diagnosed with inherited metabolic disorders.
psychreg.org
Uncovers Why Congenitally Blind People Show Activity in Visual-Processing Areas of the Brain
Recently published in the journal Human Brain Mapping, a Brazilian study has identified for the first time the reorganszation of anatomical structures in the brain of people with congenital blindness. The research was carried out by the D’Or Institute of Research and Education (IDOR), the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and the Center for Specialized Ophthalmology, Brazil.
psychologytoday.com
Your Brain Is a Massively Connected, Ever-Dynamic Wonder
As our mind-states fluctuate, so do our neural landscapes. Emotion and cognition are multiple sides of the same system. We are who we are because of the way our brains allow us to interact with the world. In a century and a half, neuroscience has revealed no shortage of wonders...
labroots.com
Fat Fibers Push Language Processing to the Left Hemisphere
Image Credit 2022 Karpychev et al. PLoS, via Creative Commons license CC BY 4.0, cropping and figure label removed. New research on language processing has expanded our knowledge of how the left hemisphere dominates these tasks. Karpychev et al. pitted the two leading methods for mapping and measuring white matter tracts, called tractography, against one another. One method reigned supreme, better able to measure how white matter matters when it comes to language processing.
PopSugar
Does the "Hormone-Balancing" Carrot Salad From TikTok Really Work? We Asked an Ob-Gyn
Considering TikTok has already managed to convince people that balsamic vinegar and seltzer is a healthy alternative to Coke, and that you can make low-carb bread with just eggs, sugar, and cornstarch, it comes as no surprise that a raw-carrot salad is currently trending on the app. According to many who have shared the recipe, eating raw carrots every day is all you need to balance your hormones, and turning it into a salad is the best way to go about it.
marktechpost.com
Exploring the Brain: MIT Researchers Investigate Which Areas are Activated During Evaluation of Computer Programs
Program comprehension is the process through which software engineers use the source code as their main source of information to comprehend the behavior of a software system. Comprehending computer code is a challenging activity that involves a variety of cognitive abilities, from syntactic parsing to mentally recreating systems. Despite the popularity of this exercise, little is known about how the human brain processes code during code comprehension.
macaronikid.com
4 Steps to Live in the Present Every Day
(Family Features) Living in the present means celebrating each moment as it happens without worries about the past or anxiety for what the future holds and enjoying life to the fullest. Many people find themselves thinking about what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow, making living in the now a challenge.
psychreg.org
High Frequency Brain Wave Patterns in the Motor Cortex Can Predict an Upcoming Movement
Nicholas G. Hatsopoulos, PhD, professor of organismal biology and anatomy at the University of Chicago, has long been interested in space. Specifically, the physical space occupied by the brain. “Inside our heads, the brain is all crumpled up. If you flattened out the human cortex into a single 2D sheet,...
psychreg.org
Neuroscientists Identify a Small Molecule That Restores Visual Function After Optic Nerve Injury
Traumatic injuries to the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve in the central nervous system (CNS) are the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide. CNS injuries often result in a catastrophic loss of sensory, motor and visual functions, which is the most challenging problem faced by clinicians and research scientists. Neuroscientists from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) recently identified and demonstrated a small molecule that can effectively stimulate nerve regeneration and restore visual functions after optic nerve injury, offering great hope for patients with optic nerve injury, such as glaucoma-related vision loss.
Dealing With Inconsiderate Behaviours
We've all been there. Someone does something inconsiderate and we feel the need to lash out. Maybe they cut in line, talked over you in a meeting, or took the last piece of cake. We all have our own pet peeves, and when someone does something to trigger them, it can be hard to stay calm.
infomeddnews.com
How to Minimize Stress in Your Life: 9 Steps to Follow
Stress can be a killer. People who’re stressed out tend to be more at risk for heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other health problems. If you are a person who has to deal with a lot of stress, then look no further than this post. This article will...
collective.world
Missing Them Doesn’t Mean Your Breakup Was A Mistake
You’re allowed to feel sorry for yourself — but don’t feel sorry for this version of yourself, right now, the one who is about to embark on an invigorating new journey. Feel sorry for the old-you who accepted less than you deserved for far too long. Feel sorry for the you who felt like they were stuck in an uncomfortable situation, who was unable to see the EXIT door that was hovering behind them. Feel sorry for the you who was unable to enjoy life to the fullest because you were so busy trying to please others, so worried about doing the right thing on paper that you never stopped to ask yourself what the best thing for your heart and soul was. Feel sorry for the you that never thought you’d have the strength to do what you’re doing right now, to choose yourself, to decide you deserve so much more.
wonderbaby.org
Tactile Sensitivity: What Parents Need to Know
Tactile sensitivity is the hyperarousal of feeling receptors in the skin. Stimuli that are considered neutral to many people can cause feelings of pain or fear in those who are tactile-defensive. Weighted blankets and vests can help children feel more centered and stable. Taking your child’s lead will give them...
