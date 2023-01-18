You’re allowed to feel sorry for yourself — but don’t feel sorry for this version of yourself, right now, the one who is about to embark on an invigorating new journey. Feel sorry for the old-you who accepted less than you deserved for far too long. Feel sorry for the you who felt like they were stuck in an uncomfortable situation, who was unable to see the EXIT door that was hovering behind them. Feel sorry for the you who was unable to enjoy life to the fullest because you were so busy trying to please others, so worried about doing the right thing on paper that you never stopped to ask yourself what the best thing for your heart and soul was. Feel sorry for the you that never thought you’d have the strength to do what you’re doing right now, to choose yourself, to decide you deserve so much more.

