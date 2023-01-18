NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Dr. Henry Marsh, whose book, "And Finally" details how the neursurgeon came to terms with his own cancer diagnosis. Henry Marsh had spent four decades in neurosurgery trying to find a balance, as he puts it, between detachment and compassion. Then he became a patient himself, diagnosed with an incurable form of prostate cancer. Looking over the cliff of life into his own mortality inspired his latest book about the race between life and death, the way we will all, God willing - phrase I don't think Dr. Marsh would use - one day just fall apart. His book - "And Finally: Matters Of Life And Death." Dr. Marsh is also author of the bestselling "Do No Harm" and a commander of the British Empire. He joins us from London. Thanks so much for being with us.

1 DAY AGO