wegotthiscovered.com

Bachelor Alum Nick Viall engaged: Who is his fiancé?

Nick Viall joined season 21 of The Bachelor after not one but two unsuccessful runs on the show’s sister series The Bachelorette and a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise. The third (or fourth) time was not the charm for this Bachelor-to-be and he walked away from the show — and the season — empty-handed. However, Nick Viall is now a Bachelor no more as he has passed his final rose, and a very shiny engagement ring, to his new fiancé Natalie Joy.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
Distractify

What Is Kate Gosselin's Net Worth? The Answer Might Surprise You

In 2023, Kate Gosselin is making her big comeback… in the most grueling way possible. After appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8, which later became Kate Plus 8, along with Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice, and Kate Plus Date, the mother of eight isn't a stranger to the world of reality television.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
The List

Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
RadarOnline

'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate

Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Declares Next Retirement Announcement Will Be Final After Indecisiveness Appeared To Destroy Gisele Bündchen Marriage

Learning from his mistakes. Earlier this year, Tom Brady sent the sports world into a frenzy when he retracted his retirement announcement within just 44 days.The situation obviously rattled colleagues and was rumored to be one of the catalysts behind his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's divorce, so moving forward, he's vowed to put more thought into his decisions."I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me," he spilled on the Monday, December 26, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.""I think what I really realized last year was you...
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
