Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Five BYU Football Returned Missionaries To Watch For In 2023

PROVO, Utah – One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries. When assembling a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget prospects that have been gone for two years serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s coaching staff, however, hasn’t forgotten these players.
PROVO, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame

Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Pac-12 Schedule Released: How Many Wins For Utah Football In 2023?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule making it a great time for some off-the-cuff projections for the University of Utah. The Utes will be looking for a three-peat as conference champions, plus this 2023 slate will be the final time that USC and UCLA will be on Utah’s schedule, baring being added as non-conference foes once the Trojans and Bruins are in the Big Ten.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs

SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
byu.edu

BYU business study: Key to innovation is fostering intellectual honesty

'The challenge for leaders is to learn how to be more like Mr. Spock'. New research published this week from BYU Marriott School of Business professors Jeff Dyer and Taeya Howell finds that innovation can be hampered when organizations prioritize “psychological safety” at the expense of intellectual honesty.
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE

