4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
BYU Newsnet
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
kslsports.com
Five BYU Football Returned Missionaries To Watch For In 2023
PROVO, Utah – One of the unique aspects of roster construction for BYU football is returning missionaries. When assembling a recruiting class, it can be easy to forget prospects that have been gone for two years serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s coaching staff, however, hasn’t forgotten these players.
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
BYU Newsnet
BYU alumnus, psychiatrist speaks on post-mission habits, conquering shame
Returned missionaries attended an event held by BYU Women’s Services and Resources and led by psychiatrist Dr. Alan Hansen on Thursday, Jan. 19. Hansen spoke on the importance of developing new habits and conquering the potential guilt or shame resulting from no longer living at such a high level of consecration.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
kslsports.com
Pac-12 Schedule Released: How Many Wins For Utah Football In 2023?
SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule making it a great time for some off-the-cuff projections for the University of Utah. The Utes will be looking for a three-peat as conference champions, plus this 2023 slate will be the final time that USC and UCLA will be on Utah’s schedule, baring being added as non-conference foes once the Trojans and Bruins are in the Big Ten.
kslnewsradio.com
Smuggling eggs: What people will do these days to get eggs
SALT LAKE CITY — The egg crisis is spiraling out of control around the country with the cost of eggs skyrocketing at the grocery store. And people are now smuggling eggs into the country. ABC News correspondent Alex Stone joined Inside Sources hosted by Greg Skordas on Friday to...
byu.edu
BYU business study: Key to innovation is fostering intellectual honesty
'The challenge for leaders is to learn how to be more like Mr. Spock'. New research published this week from BYU Marriott School of Business professors Jeff Dyer and Taeya Howell finds that innovation can be hampered when organizations prioritize “psychological safety” at the expense of intellectual honesty.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
ABC 4
Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years
Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of the Sundance Film Festival for a lot more than just the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but because of the economic impact. Business booming in Park City for 1st in-person Sundance …. Businesses in Park City are enjoying the return of...
Danny Ainge on iconic play vs. Notre Dame, choosing BYU and trading Jazz All-Stars
BYU legend recounts his game-winning shot in the Sweet 16 and also discusses his decision to play for BYU and what led to trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ksl.com
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
Committee approves Great Salt Lake license plate
The Utah Legislature is considering a bill that would create a Great Salt Lake special license plate and direct revenue toward lake-related preservation efforts. Learn more.
ABC 4
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Historical Buildings: Iconic mansion home to Lehi sugar factory executive
Thomas R. Cutler was one of the most prominent men in the early history of Lehi. He was the owner of the highly successful People’s Co-op, located in the Osmond Design building on State Street at 151 E. State. In 1891, Cutler became the general manager of the Lehi...
