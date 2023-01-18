Read full article on original website
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Need for foster families growing across Ohio
Right now, there’s a growing need for foster care families across the state of Ohio. More than 16,000 children are a part of the state’s foster care system
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
Knox Pages
A number of horses, goats & dogs saved after Humane Society animal rescue operation in Ashland
ASHLAND — Two decrepit barns, thick with dust and cobwebs, greeted rescuers when they arrived at a rural Ohio property on that cold fall morning. "It really, truly looked abandoned, except there were animals living in there," said Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes and investigations for the Animal Rescue Team.
whbc.com
North Canton Rental Inspections Under Way : Details Here
Pam Cook is joined by Director of Administration in North Canton, Patrick DeOrio. In an effort to uphold quality standards in the community, North Canton is requiring more of landlords and rental unit owners. Take a listen for all the details.
cleveland19.com
Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
the-perspective.org
Canton High School’s Mascot/Logo Advisory Committee now open for applications
Due to concerns of cultural insensitivity surrounding the former mascot for Canton High School, a Native American chief, as well as petitions in opposition from students, the P-CCS Board of Education has begun efforts to replace the mascot. Currently, the logo is at an intermediate stage as a block C.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
ideastream.org
Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary
An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
whbc.com
Pup Back With Owners After Rescue From Canton Creek
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news: “Jax” the creek dog is back with its owners. The Canton Fire Department says the pit bull they rescued from the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek near West Tusc was microchipped by the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden before being returned.
Ohio police say witness had face cut by knife; Female victim whereabouts unknown in assault
Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470 The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM. Officials say a woman observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride. The witness […]
Farm and Dairy
Single family home and misc.
Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
WFMJ.com
Salem student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school after hours
A Salem student is in police custody after allegedly bringing a firearm to school after hours. According to a letter sent out to parents from Superintendent, Sean Kirkland, a concerned student reported another student at Salem Junior/Senior High School with a gun after hours Thursday afternoon. Based on this information,...
Postal worker robbed in Akron: What police are saying
AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for two male suspects after a United States postal worker was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Carlysle Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. where the victim said he was approached by the two suspects – one of which had a gun.
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 903-unit storage facility in Akron
Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of American Storage Centers, a 903-unit self-storage facility in Akron, Ohio. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
'My guardian angel was with me': Man grateful to be alive after car windshield shatters on I-271 in Peninsula
PENINSULA, Ohio — "I was by a bridge and 'Bam!' and the shards flew all over me, and needless to say it was pretty scary. It sounded like an explosion." Carl Krysiak isn't totally sure what hit his car. What he is positive about is the crater sitting right above his rearview mirror, with cracks stretching over most of his windshield.
cleveland19.com
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
