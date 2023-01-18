ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

Medina County man sentenced for attempted murder of family member

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Medina County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man on Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted murder on a family member. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 1, 2021 after 33-year-old Gene Chicoine attacked a family member with a knife, according to a Facebook post from Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson. Chicoine caused “serious physical harm” to the victim during the attack, the post said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Filmmakers seek Stark County steelworkers' stories for new documentary

An upcoming documentary will focus on men and women who worked in the once-booming steel industries in Stark County — and filmmakers are looking for past and present steelworkers to share their experiences. The film, "Stark Men of Steel," highlights the numerous ups and downs of the steel industry...
whbc.com

Pup Back With Owners After Rescue From Canton Creek

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news: “Jax” the creek dog is back with its owners. The Canton Fire Department says the pit bull they rescued from the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek near West Tusc was microchipped by the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden before being returned.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Single family home and misc.

Stark Co. – Massillon – OH 1139 Wellman Ave. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Visit www.DuttonAuctions.com or call 330.879.5000 for Bidder’s Packet. w/complete terms of sale. Terms: $4,500 down day of sale, balance due in full at closing. A buyer’s premium of 10% will be added to the high bid to determine the total purchase price.
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem student in custody after allegedly bringing gun to school after hours

A Salem student is in police custody after allegedly bringing a firearm to school after hours. According to a letter sent out to parents from Superintendent, Sean Kirkland, a concerned student reported another student at Salem Junior/Senior High School with a gun after hours Thursday afternoon. Based on this information,...
SALEM, OH
WKYC

Postal worker robbed in Akron: What police are saying

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for two male suspects after a United States postal worker was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Carlysle Street. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. where the victim said he was approached by the two suspects – one of which had a gun.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Missing Cleveland mother and son found

CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 903-unit storage facility in Akron

Marcus & Millichap negotiated the sale of American Storage Centers, a 903-unit self-storage facility in Akron, Ohio. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Summit County house fire causes road closures

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

