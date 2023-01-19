ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Mitch Schmitt
5d ago

There is nothing “ fair chase” about these people. It is easy to just be an animal killer. No sport at all. Anyone still following these money grubbers or in anyway letting them make money off of you ,are just as bad. These clowns are want to be hunters. Stay away from. They will get someone hurt.

Pflanzsamen
5d ago

They should have received felonies and lost all gun privileges for life. They are criminals and not real hunters.

Kathymm1
5d ago

These people should not only be banned from hunting in Nebraska, they should be banned from other states as well!

