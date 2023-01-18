ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 RNB

Usain Bolt Missing $12.7M From His Account With Jamaican Investment Firm, Attorneys Say

By Brandon Caldwell
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBpiK_0kJiJ2ww00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCGVJ_0kJiJ2ww00

Source: ADRIAN DENNIS / Getty


U sain Bolt wowed the globe with his feats on the track, setting world records in the 100M, the 200M and the 4x100M but now the sprinter and his lawyers are accusing a private investment firm in his native Jamaica of taking nearly $13 million from his account.

RELATED: Usain Bolt & Kasi Bennett Share Photos Of Twin Newborn Sons

RELATED: Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri Richardson ‘Talking A Lot Of Sh*t’ Upset Jamaicans: “Back It Up”

According to the Associated Press , authorities are investigating the matter as Bolt’s attorney sent a letter to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding the sprinter’s money be returned. Per attorney Linton P. Gordon, Bolt’s account once held $12.8 million but now reflects a current balance of only $12K.

“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” Gordon wrote in his letter.

The firm faces a threat of civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within ten days. Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission is investigating Stocks & Securities Limited.

“We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available,” the company said.

Comments / 1

Related
dancehallmag.com

Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud

Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
dancehallmag.com

Christopher Martin Tells Usain Bolt That Jah Will Restore Lost US$12 Million

Usain Bolt’s close friend, Reggae/Dancehall singer Christopher Martin, has proclaimed to the track icon that the Almighty will ensure that the US$12 million that has been embezzled from him, by operatives within brokerage firm Stocks and Securities, is returned. On Saturday morning, Bolt, took to Instagram, in another of...
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy