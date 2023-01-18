ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her and Travis Scott's Son's Name and First Photos of His Face

At long last, Kylie Jenner has announced her son's new name, and it's Aire. The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Saturday and, for the first time, shared photos of her nearly-1-year-old son's face. The first photo shows a selfie as she holds her little one with his face in plain view. The caption simply read, "AIRE 🤍."
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
Gabrielle Union Developing a 'Bring It On' Sequel About the Clovers (Exclusive)

Over 20 years after Bring It On debuted in theaters, Gabrielle Union reveals to ET's Denny Directo that she is working on a new sequel. "We've been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers]," she says, referring to the East Compton cheerleading squad her character, Isis, is the captain of in the original film. "We are working on it."
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen

Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
Kim Kardashian Delivers Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian dropped in on a class at Harvard Business School on Friday and delivered a two-hour seminar that really impressed students. According to NBC4 Boston, the SKIMS founder spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes while delivering a direct-to-consumer seminar, which was also attended by SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede. Kardashian said the class was called HBS Moving Beyond DTC and that the class assignment "was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challengees and our greatest wins."
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message

It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
'Bachelorette' Alum DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano Break Up After 11 Years of Marriage

Bachelor Nation’s DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano have ended their relationship. On Thursday, Pappas took to Instagram to share the news with a statement. "It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," the 41-year-old former Bachelorette wrote. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."
Why the Internet Is Talking About Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Strawberry Jam

The jam jar don't lie. Shakira fans are reeling thanks to her epic new breakup track, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which seemingly revolves around her 2022 split from her ex, Gerard Piqué. In the English translation for the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement,"...
'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6

All things must come to an end. Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet. In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for...
Chris Evans Makes a Snowcat Joke -- and Jeremy Renner Responds

Jeremy Renner may have 30-plus broken bones, but his sense of humor remains intact. And fans can thank Chris Evans for helping confirm as much. Just hours after the Mayor of Kingstown star took to social media to share a health update, Evans subtweeted the actor and wrote, "That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love."
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed. The comedian died in October of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to ET. He was 67. The former cause occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart that leads to...
