CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted robbery led to a shootout right on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side during the Friday afternoon rush.At 4:43 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the Lake Street branch of the Green Line near the Cicero Avenue stop when a 33-year-old man pulled a gun and tried to rob him, police said.The victim – a Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder- pulled his own gun, and they began shooting at each other, police said.The victim was not struck. The would-be robber was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending late Friday.The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down for some time between Harlem and Ashland while police investigated. Service was back to normal by 7:15 p.m.Meanwhile, the train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard. The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO