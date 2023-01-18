ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

WGN News

Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 7, dies after being struck by school bus in Park Forest

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy died after being hit by a school bus in south suburban Park Forest Friday afternoon.The bus was taking students from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 when the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., according to police.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the second grader had left his school and hopped his school bus – ready to enjoy his weekend. In a letter, the school district superintendent said the boy was a second-grade student at Mohawk Primary Center.He had a quick ride home.Yet when the school bus pulled up to his stop on...
PARK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Attempted armed robbery leads to shootout on Green Line train on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted robbery led to a shootout right on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side during the Friday afternoon rush.At 4:43 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the Lake Street branch of the Green Line near the Cicero Avenue stop when a 33-year-old man pulled a gun and tried to rob him, police said.The victim – a Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder- pulled his own gun, and they began shooting at each other, police said.The victim was not struck. The would-be robber was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending late Friday.The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down for some time between Harlem and Ashland while police investigated. Service was back to normal by 7:15 p.m.Meanwhile, the train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard. The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old shot while inside North Lawndale home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was inside a home Friday evening in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood when he was shot in the arm, police said. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to information from […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

GLENVIEW, IL

