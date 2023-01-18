Read full article on original website
6 hurt in River North hit-and-run after driver crashes into car, pedestrians, Chicago police say
Two men and a woman in the Chevy fled from the scene and are not in custody, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in crash involving Chicago fire truck on Stevenson Expressway: police
CHICAGO - A driver was killed in a crash involving a Chicago fire truck on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Heights early Sunday morning. Illinois State police say while a Chicago Fire Department truck was on scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 2:40 a.m., it was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being pulled from partially submerged car in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve
COOK COUNTY, Illinois - A man has died after being pulled from a car partially submerged in a lake in a Cook County Forest Preserve. The call about the car came in Maple Lake around 1:36 p.m. on Saturday. Divers from the North Palos Fire Department pulled David J. Phelan,...
Man Accused of Robbing Concealed Carry Holder Who Then Shot Him Onboard CTA Train: Police
A 33-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two felonies after he tried to rob a concealed carry holder who then opened fire, shooting him onboard a CTA train, authorities said. Darius Moss, 33, was arrested on a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a felony for...
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
Boy, 7, dies after being struck by school bus in Park Forest
PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy died after being hit by a school bus in south suburban Park Forest Friday afternoon.The bus was taking students from Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 when the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., according to police.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the second grader had left his school and hopped his school bus – ready to enjoy his weekend. In a letter, the school district superintendent said the boy was a second-grade student at Mohawk Primary Center.He had a quick ride home.Yet when the school bus pulled up to his stop on...
Attempted armed robbery leads to shootout on Green Line train on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted robbery led to a shootout right on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side during the Friday afternoon rush.At 4:43 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the Lake Street branch of the Green Line near the Cicero Avenue stop when a 33-year-old man pulled a gun and tried to rob him, police said.The victim – a Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder- pulled his own gun, and they began shooting at each other, police said.The victim was not struck. The would-be robber was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending late Friday.The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down for some time between Harlem and Ashland while police investigated. Service was back to normal by 7:15 p.m.Meanwhile, the train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard. The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.
4 children transported to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses on I-55
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Four children are injured after a crash involving two school buses on Interstate 55. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday on southbound I-55 near County Line Road. ISP says four children was transported to Hinsdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The […]
17-year-old shot while inside North Lawndale home, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was inside a home Friday evening in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood when he was shot in the arm, police said. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to information from […]
Drive-by shooting: Man fatally shot on Cragin sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
$15,000 reward offered for information in beating death of father of six
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side family is still pleading for any leads after a father was beaten to death weeks ago in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood -- on his birthday. Crime Stoppers passed out flyers Saturday morning, asking some neighbors if they know anything about the horrific beating of the father who was heading home to spend time with his family. The Cook County Crime Stoppers are trying to find the person who brutally beat 59-year-old Stephen Strode near Marquette and Wabash Dec. 10."To physically beat somebody to death, think of the anger built inside of you, and that you're...
19-year old hospitalized after shot across the street from a Chicago high school
Investigators said the 19-year-old victim was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. He got out of the car and suspects fired shots from the truck hitting the teen.
Fiery crash: Man dies after running stop sign, striking semi on Far South Side, Chicago police say
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Chicago shooting: Man shot by off-duty police officer during robbery-in-progress dies, ME says
Dramatic surveillance video shows the off-duty officer fighting - at one point, even on the ground - to keep her gun out of the hands of a suspect before that gun went off.
CBS News
Employee arrested after shooting at coworker inside Glenview Mariano's
GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after shooting at a coworker inside a grocery store in Glenview Friday night. Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road. Initial reports revealed two employees got into an argument when one displayed a...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot after fight breaks out during gathering at West Side home: police
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side Friday night. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
