Tom Hogye on the San Lorenzo River, its legacy steelhead and salmon fisheries, water quality, and how we can restore river health

montereycountyweekly.com
While Chualar’s wastewater treatment plant is out of commission, Soledad is treating its wastewater.
During the recent winter storms, Monterey County’s wastewater treatment plant in the unincorporated South County community of Chualar was under water as the Salinas River flooded, and sewage was released into the river, according to a memo prepared by Soledad’s interim city manager J. Edward Tewes for Soledad City Council.
ksqd.org
Farmworkers Urge California to Tighten, Not Loosen Pesticide Regs
I interviewed Jane Sellen of Californians for Pesticide Reform about the potential loosening of restrictions of the chemical 1,3-D, a known carcinogen used on strawberries and other crops. Farmworker communities call on the State to Rewrite Regulation of Cancer-Causing Pesticide that exceeds State risk levels. The Department of Pesticide Regulation’s...
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the immediate coast,...
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Regulators Look To Ban Natural Gas Furnaces, Water Heaters
A Bay Area board that oversees air quality in the Bay Area is weighing a proposal to ban the sale of some appliances that run on natural gas. The rule, proposed at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, would ban the sale of new natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in most of the nine-county Bay Area. Of the 2.7 million households in the Bay Area, 1.8 million use natural gas for space or water heating, according to the agency.
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
Press Banner
Scarborough Lumber owner proud of community’s response to storms
Ben Lomond resident Krista Scarborough, whose family owns Scarborough Lumber, spent the first few weeks of 2023 questioning whether the ever-intensifying weather systems could fairly be compared with the historic storms 41 years ago that killed 33 people. “When it first started, I was downplaying it and saying it’s definitely...
montereycountyweekly.com
Creative problem solving clears the path for a long-awaited housing project in Seaside.
A long-stalled affordable housing project in Seaside appears ready to move forward: On Jan. 5, Seaside City Council approved an agreement with Cal Am to use the city’s stored water credits to serve the project, which will finally clear the hurdle that kept the project in limbo for years.
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
sfstandard.com
Who Drinks and Smokes the Most in the Bay Area? These Maps Show the Hotspots
With the December holidays in the rearview mirror and many embracing their resolutions for a Dry January, The Standard took a clear-eyed look into a new analysis of the region’s drinking and smoking habits. Most Bay Area counties binge-drink more often than the national average, according to a December...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
KSBW.com
People in Boulder Creek without water for over two weeks
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — It's been over two weeks since a severe storm on New Year's Eve wreaked havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountains and left some people in Boulder Creek without running water. Part of China Road, near Forest Glen Mobile Home Park, collapsed into a creek and...
