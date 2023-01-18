Read full article on original website
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Water District 2 Warns Consumers Of Third Party Website Payments
Hardin County Water District 2 is warning consumers to not use a third party website for payments. According to the water district, if you search for Hardin County Water District 2 to make your payment you might see a link for doxo.com. This website is not affiliated with the water district and payments made there cannot be guaranteed to be received on time. To make your payments online go directly to https://hcwd2.org and click the Pay My Bill link.
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
14news.com
Authorities: One person hospitalized after single vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash on Wednesday evening. Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of U.S. 60 and Kingsmill Road. The call originally came in just after 5 p.m. Officials say extrication was called. They say one person was...
Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – As of January 23, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station will not accept construction and demolition debris (CD&D) due to needed repairs to the tipping floor. Officials say all CD&D waste should be hauled to the Daviess County Landfill, near West Louisville. Officials say hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to […]
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Weinzapfel named Jasper Engines & Transmissions president
Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. “We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions,” Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared. “Matt’s cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our executive leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future.”
ISP find body in car down ravine in Gibson County
The Indiana State Police confirmed on Friday that a body was found in Gibson County near Red Dawn Armory.
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Transportation Security Administration, more commonly known as TSA, has released new data that suggests that more flyers have been trying to bring guns onto airplanes in Evansville as of lately. TSA says agents seized 400% more guns last year at Evansville Regional Airport than they did five years ago in […]
Man hit by car on US 41 Sunday night identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim struck by a car on US 41 has been identified as Lucious B. Rogers, 47, of Henderson. The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and the Henderson Police are investigating his death. The coroner says Rogers died at a hospital at 7:00 p.m. on January 15. Officials say an autopsy schedule is […]
14news.com
Deputies: New York fugitive wanted on rape charge arrested in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Union County after officials say he attempted to avoid prosecution for a rape charge issued in New York. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Miguel Tzoc “groomed” a teenage girl and arranged for the girl to be taken from her home in Guatemala. Officials say after making it across the border and ending up in California, she traveled to New York by bus, where she was united with Tzoc.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools dealing with major bus driver shortage
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting close to home across the Tri-State. In Hopkins County, a shortage of 20 drivers has brought challenges for school officials and bus drivers alike. “You know people think it’s all about money, it’s not about money,” said Dolores...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Firefighters respond to evening house fire in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a house fire in Newburgh Saturday night. Calls for the fire came in shortly after 8 p.m. Crews are still on scene at the home along Julianne Circle in the southern half of Warrick County. Our Eyewitness News crew on scene tells us the home appears to […]
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
14news.com
Dixon and Wheatcroft Fire Departments mourn loss of one of their own
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several fire departments and firefighters are showing their support after a fellow firefighter passed away. Officials with Dixon Fire say Justin Oates has had some health issues and passed away Thursday night at the hospital. They say Oates was also a firefighter with Wheatcroft Fire...
