Would you believe us if we told you that even more changes are coming to EPCOT in the coming months? In the past couple of years, the Disney Park has been undergoing a historical transformation, unlike anything Walt Disney World Resort has ever seen before. New attractions, experiences, and themed lands are being built. The new additions include attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

2 DAYS AGO