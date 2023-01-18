ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Reveals When Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Will Open at EPCOT

2023 is set to be a busy year at the Walt Disney World Resort! This year will bring with it new restaurant openings at Disney Resorts, as well as revamped shopping experiences, and upcoming attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run in the Magic Kingdom and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT.
Universal Is Lazier Than Disney – And Here’s Why

It’s an ongoing debate that has many answers – which is better: Universal or Disney?. Sure, Universal has the thrills and, of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Hogwarts Express, while Disney has Mickey Mouse, more theme parks, and ultimately, more magic. But with new attractions...
Want Even More Magic? Here Are Walt Disney World’s Extended Hours For the Month of February

When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort, nobody can deny that it’s the Most Magical Place on Earth! But for Guests who frequently visit and hardcore Disney fans, there’s not enough magic to go around. If you’re visiting Walt Disney World soon and is looking for even more magic, you’re in luck! Here are the dates in February with extended hours.
Will This Disney World Attraction Get a ‘Trainsformable’ New Look?

Walt Disney World’s Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction has been a hit with Guests since it opened two years ago, with the second iteration of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway trackless dark ride slated to open on January 27 at the El CapiTOON Theater in Mickey’s Toontown.
Bob Iger Shares His Gratitude for Cast Members After Visiting Walt Disney World

Bob Iger recently made his first trip to the Walt Disney World Resort since he returned to his former position of CEO of the Walt Disney Company in November. His latest visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is only the most recent example of Iger’s attempts to share his gratitude and appreciation for Cast Members, following last month’s company-wide employee town hall, and his initial message to Cast upon his return to the top executive position.
Donald Duck Just Opened His Own Restaurant at This Disney Park

Isn’t it about time for Donald Duck to have a restaurant of his own? Disney fans already have the opportunity to dine at restaurants hosted by other favorite characters, like Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World and Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel.
EPCOT’s Newest Update Gives Iconic Characters Even More Time In the Spotlight

Would you believe us if we told you that even more changes are coming to EPCOT in the coming months? In the past couple of years, the Disney Park has been undergoing a historical transformation, unlike anything Walt Disney World Resort has ever seen before. New attractions, experiences, and themed lands are being built. The new additions include attractions such as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.
Disney Chairman Carefully Dodges Annual Pass Questions In Recent Interview

Every Disney fan dreams of becoming an Annual Passholder and visiting the Parks virtually whenever they want! But for many, this luxury feels unattainable. Unfortunately, the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products had very little to say about annual passes and Walt Disney World in a recent interview with Theme Park Insider.
VIDEO: Magic Kingdom Updates Classic Attraction to Make It Even More Inclusive

When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom is the theme Park with the most classic attractions. Fan favorite rides can be found in every themed land. For example, there’s Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland, the Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, Space Mountain in Tomorrowland, and “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
Disney Chairman Makes Positive Statement in Wake of Cast Member Union Wage Protests

In a recent exclusive from Theme Park Insider, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke positively of Walt Disney World’s Housekeeping, Food & Beverage employees, whose Cast Member (CM) union protests are currently renegotiating contracts for a wage raise. The recently released interview addresses various hot...
Disney Chairman Josh D’Amaro Updates Fans on Status of DisneylandForward

In a recent interview with Theme Park Insider, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave fans an update on the status of the Disneyland Resort’s “DisneylandForward” proposal to the city of Anaheim. DisneylandForward, a corporate proposal by Disney Parks & Resorts announced at the...
Fans Address Disney Cast Member Wage Discrepancy in Josh D’Amaro Remarks

After Disney Parks Experiences and Products (DPEP) Chairman Josh D’Amaro commented on new operational changes for 2023, many fans noted a discrepancy between his remarks on the Walt Disney Company’s finances and its inability to accommodate the demands of recent Cast Member unions’ wage protests. In a...
Disney100 Decorations Typo Creates Historical Error

As the 100 Years of Wonder celebration kicks off at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California on January 27, the theme park’s design crew and Walt Disney Imagineering have put together some magical platinum decor in honor of the Company’s 100th anniversary. These include all new adornments for Sleeping Beauty Castle, as well as what appears to be banners on the lampposts throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.
Disney Chairman Avoids Commenting on Reedy Creek District Drama

When Theme Park Insider’s Robert Niles asked Chairman Josh D’Amaro for comment on the developing confrontation between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company regarding Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, he gave an interesting sort of reply. Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act...
