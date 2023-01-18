Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
How Decentraland leaders giving money to Genesis completed a flow of capital
Seemingly incestuous business relationships across the cryptosphere appear to have become so commonplace, the market may be numb to it. In the case of Decentraland, its relationship with key investor Digital Currency Group grew more complicated this week after revelations that Decentraland leaders seemingly lent tens of millions of dollars to the cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global, which is owned by DCG.
theblock.co
Binance-backed Chinese news outlet Marsbit has sights on CoinDesk
Chinese crypto news site Marsbit is eyeing up a potential bid for rival publisher CoinDesk. Binance, Huobi and OKX are investors in the Mars companies owned by Wang Feng. Wang Feng, founder of Chinese crypto news outlet Marsbit, said Marsbit is willing to work with other companies to buy crypto news outlet CoinDesk.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's Genesis Global files for bankruptcy protection
Genesis Global Holdco filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday in New York federal bankruptcy court. Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy protection late Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The news comes after the firm failed in a bid to raise cash...
theblock.co
Genesis creditors back Winklevoss promissory note claim as possible bankruptcy looms
Multiple Genesis creditors said they were told the promissory note highlighted recently by Cameron Winklevoss was listed as a current asset in documents provided to them by Genesis and seen by The Block. DCG CEO Barry Silbert responded to the claim with a letter detailing the note but not directly...
theblock.co
New FTX CEO says the crypto exchange could be restarted: WSJ
John Ray III told the WSJ that he has set up a task force to explore restarting FTX.com. This comes days after FTX identified $5.5 billion in liquid assets to untangle the firm’s finances. Update: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried responded on Twitter to John Ray III's plan to...
theblock.co
Genesis aims to move 'quickly and efficiently' to exit bankruptcy, interim CEO says
Genesis told clients it plans to move through the bankruptcy process “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”. Interim CEO Derar Islim noted the impact the failure of 3AC and then FTX had on the firm’s lending business. Genesis has a roadmap to exit bankruptcy and hopes to do...
theblock.co
Castle Island, a16z founders back Escape Velocity's $25 million fund
Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala have raised $25 million for Escape Velocity’s first crypto fund. Founders from well-known VC firms such as Castle Island, a16z and Framework Ventures are backing the new fund. Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala, two 27-year-old Goldman Sachs alumni, have raised $25 million for their...
theblock.co
Could security tokens representing real-world assets dominate 2023?
The INX Digital company’s Deputy CEO, Itai Avneri. Representing real-world assets worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, security tokens are beginning to transform the way we own and trade assets. Security tokens are generating a fair amount of interest from Wall Street titans and could emerge as a surprise contender in a year that will be shaped by the regulatory blowback to the monumental chaos of 2022.
theblock.co
Decentraland founders Ordano and Meilich join list of Genesis creditors
Decentraland co-founders Esteban Ordano and Ari Meilich were listed as points of contact for companies invested in Genesis Global. Reports earlier noted that Decentraland CFO Santiago Esponda was named as a point of contact for Heliva International, to which Genesis Global owes $55 million. Virtual world platform Decentraland has not...
theblock.co
FTT token price soars after FTX CEO floats exchange restart
FTT is up 3o% following FTX’s new CEO’s comments on the future of the crypto exchange. John Ray III said that the option of restarting the exchange is on the table. FTT, the token tied to bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, shot up 30% after the exchange's new CEO suggested that FTX.com might be restarted.
theblock.co
Brett Harrison raises $5 million for DeFi company aimed at institutions
Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for a new company aimed at institutions trading in decentralized finance. The main product is connectivity layer that helps bridge decentralized venues and players such as qualified custodians, he told The Block. Former FTX.US president Brett Harrison has raised $5 million from investors including...
theblock.co
Three biggest crypto stories from past week; 3AC founders raise, Genesis collapses
Here are The Block’s three big stories of the week. Another week, another bankruptcy. Another plan to launch a new crypto exchange. Another several million dollars announced in startup funding. The drama in the crypto world continued this week in earnest with a number of high profile announcements and...
theblock.co
Crypto prices, stocks up with bitcoin above $21,000
Crypto markets were generally in the green. Bitcoin was up 0.3%, once again trading above $21,000. Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher after the U.S. open, with bitcoin trading back above $21,000. Ether was up 1.3% to around $1,553, as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Traditional markets were also in the green, with...
theblock.co
Cumberland and Mirana Ventures criticize 'sloppy' Genesis bankruptcy filing
Trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures have said there are inaccuracies in Genesis Global’s bankruptcy filing. Cumberland said the filing contained contained “misleading and incorrect” information and Mirana described it as “sloppy.”. Crypto trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures complained of inaccuracies...
theblock.co
Ether Capital CEO: The ‘age of tokenization’ of real-world assets is coming
Regardless of setbacks, developers must deliver code when it is ready, not when investors demand it out of profit-driven motivations, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff told The Block. Ahead lies an “age of tokenization” where real world assets begin to show up in markets like Uniswap, Mosoff said.
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 20
Bitcoin mining stocks were higher on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were higher on Friday, with 15 gaining and the other four declining. Bitcoin rose 5.3% to $22,216 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...
theblock.co
Fantom releases decentralized funding system called ecosystem vault
Fantom has released a decentralized funding system to finance new projects, dubbed the “ecosystem vault.”. The vault will get 10% of all transaction fees paid on the network, which will be granted to projects. To apply for funding, projects will have to make a governance proposal and get approved...
theblock.co
Restarts, enforcement action and hot topics: crypto themes to look out for this coming week
3AC and FTX plan on starting and restarting crypto exchanges, respectively, while Genesis aims to move “quickly and efficiently” to exit bankruptcy. Bitzlato could be a stepping stone in DOJ crypto enforcement action, while Genesis, Gemini and Nexo are among those feeling the brunt of the SEC’s surging cases against crypto entities.
theblock.co
Bitcoin briefly hits $23,000, remains at highest point since August
Bitcoin’s price flirted with $23,000 on Saturday morning ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia. Bitcoin's price briefly rose past $23,000 on Saturday morning, settling at its highest point since August ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Asia. It was trading at $22,741 at 6 a.m. ET.
theblock.co
SEC charges Avraham Eisenberg for $116 million Mango Markets exploit
The SEC brought charges against Avraham Eisenberg on Friday after the U.S. securities regulator said Eisenberg stole $116 million from Mango Markets. Notably, the agency said the MNGO token was offered and sold as a security. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Avraham Eisenberg, who is known as Mango...
Comments / 0