Ransomware crypto revenue declines as victims refuse to pay: Chainalysis
Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware declined 40.3% in 2022, with the funds increasingly sent to mainstream, centralized exchanges. The drop in payments was probably because more victims refused to pay ransomware attackers. Crypto revenue extorted by ransomware attackers fell significantly in 2022, down 40.3% to $456.8 million from $765.6 million...
Restoring Trust in Crypto Starts with the Service Approach to Liquidity
2022 was a watershed year. It made it clear that crypto has strayed far from the fundamental values of blockchain: transparency, autonomy, and fairness. Market making’s traditional, proprietary model has played a part in this by incentivizing risk-taking, instability, and volatility. The model necessitates the proprietary trader taking a...
Three biggest crypto stories from past week; 3AC founders raise, Genesis collapses
Here are The Block’s three big stories of the week. Another week, another bankruptcy. Another plan to launch a new crypto exchange. Another several million dollars announced in startup funding. The drama in the crypto world continued this week in earnest with a number of high profile announcements and...
Fantom releases decentralized funding system called ecosystem vault
Fantom has released a decentralized funding system to finance new projects, dubbed the “ecosystem vault.”. The vault will get 10% of all transaction fees paid on the network, which will be granted to projects. To apply for funding, projects will have to make a governance proposal and get approved...
Brett Harrison raises $5 million for DeFi company aimed at institutions
Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for a new company aimed at institutions trading in decentralized finance. The main product is connectivity layer that helps bridge decentralized venues and players such as qualified custodians, he told The Block. Former FTX.US president Brett Harrison has raised $5 million from investors including...
Restarts, enforcement action and hot topics: crypto themes to look out for this coming week
3AC and FTX plan on starting and restarting crypto exchanges, respectively, while Genesis aims to move “quickly and efficiently” to exit bankruptcy. Bitzlato could be a stepping stone in DOJ crypto enforcement action, while Genesis, Gemini and Nexo are among those feeling the brunt of the SEC’s surging cases against crypto entities.
This week in markets: bitcoin climbs, Coinbase stock shrugs off Moody's downgrade
Bitcoin jumped over $23,000 heading into the weekend. Crypto prices generally rose in the past week. The past week has seen crypto prices continue their upward trajectory, with bitcoin rising 16.8% and jumping over the $23,000 mark going into the weekend. Bitcoin was trading at $23,262 as of 2 p.m....
Ether Capital CEO: The ‘age of tokenization’ of real-world assets is coming
Regardless of setbacks, developers must deliver code when it is ready, not when investors demand it out of profit-driven motivations, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff told The Block. Ahead lies an “age of tokenization” where real world assets begin to show up in markets like Uniswap, Mosoff said.
Binance-backed Chinese news outlet Marsbit has sights on CoinDesk
Chinese crypto news site Marsbit is eyeing up a potential bid for rival publisher CoinDesk. Binance, Huobi and OKX are investors in the Mars companies owned by Wang Feng. Wang Feng, founder of Chinese crypto news outlet Marsbit, said Marsbit is willing to work with other companies to buy crypto news outlet CoinDesk.
Genesis aims to move 'quickly and efficiently' to exit bankruptcy, interim CEO says
Genesis told clients it plans to move through the bankruptcy process “as quickly and efficiently as possible.”. Interim CEO Derar Islim noted the impact the failure of 3AC and then FTX had on the firm’s lending business. Genesis has a roadmap to exit bankruptcy and hopes to do...
Castle Island, a16z founders back Escape Velocity's $25 million fund
Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala have raised $25 million for Escape Velocity’s first crypto fund. Founders from well-known VC firms such as Castle Island, a16z and Framework Ventures are backing the new fund. Mahesh Ramakrishnan and Salvador Gala, two 27-year-old Goldman Sachs alumni, have raised $25 million for their...
Genesis creditors back Winklevoss promissory note claim as possible bankruptcy looms
Multiple Genesis creditors said they were told the promissory note highlighted recently by Cameron Winklevoss was listed as a current asset in documents provided to them by Genesis and seen by The Block. DCG CEO Barry Silbert responded to the claim with a letter detailing the note but not directly...
Cumberland and Mirana Ventures criticize 'sloppy' Genesis bankruptcy filing
Trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures have said there are inaccuracies in Genesis Global’s bankruptcy filing. Cumberland said the filing contained contained “misleading and incorrect” information and Mirana described it as “sloppy.”. Crypto trading firm Cumberland and investment firm Mirana Ventures complained of inaccuracies...
NFT startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million at the start of this year
NFT collectibles startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million at the start of this year, according to regulatory filings. The startup is a crypto unicorn having previously raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. NFT collectibles startup Candy Digital raised $38.5 million from investors with the first sale occurring on...
Crypto prices, stocks up with bitcoin above $21,000
Crypto markets were generally in the green. Bitcoin was up 0.3%, once again trading above $21,000. Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher after the U.S. open, with bitcoin trading back above $21,000. Ether was up 1.3% to around $1,553, as of 9:40 a.m. ET. Traditional markets were also in the green, with...
Decentraland founders Ordano and Meilich join list of Genesis creditors
Decentraland co-founders Esteban Ordano and Ari Meilich were listed as points of contact for companies invested in Genesis Global. Reports earlier noted that Decentraland CFO Santiago Esponda was named as a point of contact for Heliva International, to which Genesis Global owes $55 million. Virtual world platform Decentraland has not...
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 20
Bitcoin mining stocks were higher on Friday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were higher on Friday, with 15 gaining and the other four declining. Bitcoin rose 5.3% to $22,216 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...
Sequoia China and Dao5 back ZK startup Hyper Oracle
Zero-knowledge middleware developer Hyper Oracle raised a $3 million pre-seed round. The raise was co-led by Sequoia China and Dao5. Zero-knowledge (ZK) middleware developer Hyper Oracle closed a $3 million round co-led by Sequoia China's seed fund and Dao5. Foresight Ventures and FutureMoney Group also participated in the round, according...
Looking to run a blockchain app in a US-regulated state? Maybe consider New Hampshire
Republican Governor Chris Sununu released a final report and recommendations that he said would establish the state as a “leading jurisdiction.”. The report noted last year’s turmoil and fraud in crypto markets. New Hampshire is ramping up to play a leading role in blockchain technology following the release...
Bitcoin briefly hits $23,000, remains at highest point since August
Bitcoin’s price flirted with $23,000 on Saturday morning ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia. Bitcoin's price briefly rose past $23,000 on Saturday morning, settling at its highest point since August ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Asia. It was trading at $22,741 at 6 a.m. ET.
