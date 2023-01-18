ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Rachael & Vilray share a mic — and a love of old swing standards

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Sam Briger, sitting in today for Terry Gross. The duo Rachael & Vilray have a new album called "I Love A Love Song!" Listening to their music, you might think that they were singing lost jazz and swing tunes from the '30s and '40s, but they're mostly singing new songs composed by Vilray. The New York Times calls their easy, swingy music, quote, "as cozy as it is sophisticated." Rachael Price is also the lead singer of the soul-inspired rock band Lake Street Dive. I spoke with Rachael and Vilray early in 2020 about their self-titled debut. But before we get to that conversation in concert, let's hear one of their new songs from the new album. This one is called "Is A Good Man Real?"
NPR

Opera singer Tenor Limmie Pulliam reflects on his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 47

LIMMIE PULLIAM: (As Moses, singing) Lord, who am I to go unto Pharaoh?. This is the soul-stirring tenor of Limmie Pulliam. He stopped singing for about a decade, disheartened at rejection after rejection for classical roles. But Limmie Pulliam is now singing at Carnegie Hall. He's performing in "The Ordering Of Moses," and he joins us now from New York. Thanks so much for being with us.
MISSOURI STATE
NPR

Remembering folk-rock legend David Crosby, who died at age 81

CROSBY, STILLS AND NASH: (Singing) Yes, a long, long, long, long time before the dark. Folk-rock legend David Crosby has died at the age of 81. He was the co-founder of two iconic bands. The Byrds were early pioneers of psychedelic rock. Crosby, Stills & Nash melded pop harmonies of the '50s with the folk revival of the '60s. In a Fresh Air interview, Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash recalled the first time the trio sang together.
NPR

Actor Austin Butler's vocal coach explains why he still sounds like Elvis

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) I'm all shook up. MARTÍNEZ: This is MORNING EDITION. Thank you very much. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR...
NPR

Alt.Latino offers a 2023 playlist for your listening pleasure

Audio will be available later today. Alt.Latino cues up some new music for the new year, including a piece from a Colombian musician with a flair for the accordion and another from a Brazilian artist mixing folk with electronic music.
NPR

A couple reflects on their decision to end a pregnancy

In 1999 Tom Peters met JoAn Joseph at a party for his job. A couple of years into their relationship, they came to a crossroads and had to make a difficult decision. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. And today, we meet a couple who want to talk about something they've never shared before.
NPR

A star on TikTok's BOOKTok is using the platform to improve his reading skills

Oliver James is a TikTok star who has pledged to read a hundred books this year. He has struggled with reading all his life and is now teaching himself at age 34. Oliver James is a TikTok star on its BookTok platform. At 34, inspired by his children, he's teaching himself to read on the social platform.

