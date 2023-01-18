Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith stepped into the ring in Manchester Arena Saturday night in Britain with the goal settling things with their fists and footwork. Although not technically a bout of profound significance, former titlist Smith and the popular Eubanks had enough pedigree and popularity behind them to make their match a big deal. These, simply put, were two very good fighters who still had gas in the tank and who quite frankly didn’t seem to be big fans of one another, as their intelligence insulting final press conference proved. The bout was scheduled for 12 in the middleweight division.

19 HOURS AGO