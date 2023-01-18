Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.

