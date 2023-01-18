ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023

Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

The Government Wants to Surveil Every American's Poop

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commissioned a report outlining a national system of wastewater surveillance. Wastewater surveillance took off in 2020 to track COVID-19 cases. Now, the government wants more. The national system would start as a public health service.
AOL Corp

Best Undervalued Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2023

Most people are familiar with famous cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum — but the crypto-verse has over 22,000 coins to date. With many options available in the crypto market, it is natural to get confused about which cryptocurrencies to invest in. While there is always risk in investing in...
AOL Corp

Major cross-country storm leaves motorists stranded for more than 16 hours

A large storm brought a variety of weather hazards to the nation's midsection this week, putting more than a million Americans at risk for severe weather and burying several towns under feet of snow. As the storm tracked eastward, residents from the Rockies to the Midwest started shoveling their way out of the snow, and communities across the southern United States began cleaning up the mess left behind.
COLORADO STATE

