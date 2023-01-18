Read full article on original website
Related
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
AOL Corp
Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023
Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
AOL Corp
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
AOL Corp
Analysis-Debt ceiling: White House bets Republicans will blink under pressure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is refusing to negotiate with hardline Republicans on raising the debt ceiling because it believes enough of them will eventually back off their demands, as a growing chorus of investors, business groups and moderate conservatives warn of the dangers of edging towards a default.
AOL Corp
The Government Wants to Surveil Every American's Poop
The Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commissioned a report outlining a national system of wastewater surveillance. Wastewater surveillance took off in 2020 to track COVID-19 cases. Now, the government wants more. The national system would start as a public health service.
AOL Corp
Best Undervalued Cryptocurrencies To Buy for 2023
Most people are familiar with famous cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum — but the crypto-verse has over 22,000 coins to date. With many options available in the crypto market, it is natural to get confused about which cryptocurrencies to invest in. While there is always risk in investing in...
AOL Corp
Ana Walshe's mother says she 'cannot believe' disturbing Google searches allegedly made by her son-in-law
BELGRADE, Serbia — Ana Walshe's mother is holding out hope that her daughter is still alive and "just cannot believe" that her son-in-law Brian Walshe made the disturbing internet searches related to murder and dismemberment that prosecutors unveiled in court Wednesday, she told NBC News. "I think that she...
AOL Corp
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes still had a one-way ticket to Mexico after she was convicted of fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of disgraced biotech firm Theranos, was still in possession of a one-way ticket to Mexico shortly after she was convicted of fraud last January, prosecutors said Thursday. Holmes was found guilty on four counts of lying to investors on Jan. 3, 2022. According to a Thursday...
AOL Corp
Major cross-country storm leaves motorists stranded for more than 16 hours
A large storm brought a variety of weather hazards to the nation's midsection this week, putting more than a million Americans at risk for severe weather and burying several towns under feet of snow. As the storm tracked eastward, residents from the Rockies to the Midwest started shoveling their way out of the snow, and communities across the southern United States began cleaning up the mess left behind.
Comments / 0