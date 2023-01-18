1/18/23 Nebraska 71, Purdue 64

Head coach Katie Gearlds yells at the referees in the second half after sophomore guard Ava Learn received her third foul. Kathleen Martinus | Staff Photographer

The Purdue women's basketball team (12-6, 3-5 Big Ten) gave up a 9-point, third-quarter lead as it was outscored 8-23 in the fourth quarter to lose to Nebraska (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) 71-64. A hot start by senior guard Abbey Ellis gave Purdue a 1-point lead at halftime, but a series of missed opportunities late in the fourth quarter allowed Nebraska to seize control of the game.

Ellis led Purdue with 20 points and finished with six rebounds, one assist and one steal but was held to only 3 points in the second half. Forward Caitlyn Harper finished the game with 15 points while sophomore guard Jayla Smith finished with 11. Purdue struggled to retain possession of the ball, committing 17 turnovers which Nebraska capitalized on, scoring 14 points from those turnovers.

Purdue stays in Mackey Arena for the weekend, hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-10, 2-6 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. That matchup will air on Big Ten Plus.