cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations
Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors
The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
cryptopotato.com
DCG’s Subsidiary Genesis Global Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Genesis’ attempts to stay afloat fails. Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary Genesis has finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) court late Thursday night. The platform was engaged in a series of confidential negotiations with several creditor groups for weeks amid a...
cryptopotato.com
SSV Network DAO Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund
The project plans to dedicate the new capital to the DVT use cases. Open source and decentralized protocol ssv.network DAO has launched a $50 million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development of Distributed Validator Technology (“DVT”) based applications. According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the...
cryptopotato.com
ConsenSys and Amber Group Join List of Companies Dismissing Employees
ConsenSys will reduce its headcount by 11%, while Amber Group will supposedly halve its Hong Kong division. ConsenSys – a blockchain software technology company – and Amber Group – a cryptocurrency platform based in Singapore – are the latest entities in the digital asset sector to announce staff layoffs.
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
cryptopotato.com
60% of North Americans Invest in Crypto Without Doing Due Diligence: Study
15% of North Americans don’t do any research before investing in crypto, while 49% spend less than two hours. According to a study by Bybit and Toluna, 64% of North Americans spend less than two hours or don’t research at all before investing in cryptocurrencies. Boomers (those aged...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Gains Another 12% Weekly, Altcoins Lag Behind, Genesis Files for Bankruptcy: The Weekly Recap
Crypto markets are painted in green on the weekly, despite the string of bad news. Bitcoin’s dominance keeps expanding, as altcoins are lagging behind. The past seven days were packed in terms of price action. The total cryptocurrency market cap sits above $1 trillion, with most of the leading coins charting considerable gains. However, it appears that Bitcoin is leading the way, increasing its overall market share.
cryptopotato.com
21Shares’ New ETP Provides Exposure to PoS Cryptocurrencies But No ETH
The Zug-based crypto firm is now eyeing to list the new product on Xetra Deutsche Boerse. 21Shares announced the launch of first-of-its-kind crypto staking index ETP focused on proof-of-stake-based coins. Dubbed 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP (STAKE), the product will essentially provide exposure to staking rewards while tracking the performance...
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Has $226 Million in Claims Against FTX
Genesis Global Capital is FTX’s largest unsecured creditor, according to the exchange’s latest filings. Genesis – a top crypto lending unit that filed for bankruptcy on Thursday – was listed as FTX’s top unsecured creditor within the exchange’s own bankruptcy documents. The firm has...
cryptopotato.com
What to Expect After Bitcoin’s Latest Bounce: Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes doesn’t believe the Fed is ready to pivot quite yet, meaning Bitcoin could retrace back to its lows. Bitcoin’s weekly surge beyond $20,000 doesn’t necessarily mean the bull market is back, according to BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes’ latest analysis. The former CEO recently detailed...
cryptopotato.com
Flasko’s 3-Year Lock on Team Tokens and a Look at Tokenomics
Token lock or vesting period is vital in decentralized finance (DeFi) investments. The concept refers to a fixed period in which a token of a cryptocurrency project cannot be sold or traded. Many investors have become victims of massive sell-offs because early token holders and project teams decided to liquidate...
cryptopotato.com
Nexo Agrees to Pay $45 Million in Fines to US Authorities
The fines will be paid to the SEC and NASAA, who opted for a lower penalty in light of Nexo’s cooperation. Back in September, the Californian DFPI and other U.S. regulators ordered Nexo to desist from offering Earn Interest Products (EIP), which in the company’s case took the form of crypto asset lending accounts.
cryptopotato.com
10 Crypto Stocks That Skyrocketed In January’s Rally So Far
The increase in Bitcoin’s price, as well as the overall market, has pushed crypto stocks up in January. Stocks and bonds got a nice lift in January out of fizzling inflation, strong consumer and job confidence, and hopes of lower interest rates. But the cryptocurrency spot exchange market absolutely surged on a Bitcoin price rally at the same time.
cryptopotato.com
Indian Minister Says Crypto Transactions Are Fine as Long as They Follow Laws
The Remarks coming barely two weeks before the annual budget hints that the government may go soft on crypto regulations. In a significant development that indicates that the Indian government may not fully chime with the central bank’s overly hostile stance against cryptocurrencies, a junior minister explained that such activities are fine as long as they follow existing laws.
cryptopotato.com
Peter Thiel’s Fund Cashed Out $1B Worth Crypto After Holding for 8 Years: FT
Thiel predicted 100x gains for Bitcoin a month around the same time his fund sold its crypto holdings. Peter Thiel has been a long-time Bitcoin backer. But his fund closing almost all its crypto positions shortly before the market went downhill did not sit well with many. According to Fortune’s...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum on the Verge of Huge Milestone Following Bullish Start of 2023
ETH’s price is not the only thing going up during the latest rally. ETH’s price is rallying throughout the past couple of weeks. But that’s not the only news adding to Ethereum’s bullish momentum this month. The decentralized computer network is closing in on 100 million Ethereum addresses.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Market Cap Reclaims $1T as SOL, OKB, APT Explode by Double Digits: Weekend Watch
The crypto market cap is above $1 trillion following the latest 2023 rally. Bitcoin soared by roughly $2,000 in the past several, charting its highest price position since mid-September. The altcoins are well in the green as well, with some, such as SOL and OKB, posting massive double-digit price increases.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Cardano Record Highest Level of Developer Activity in 2022: DappRadar
In an intersting trend, modular blockchains saw significant traction in terms of developer activity. Ethereum and Cardano have always been at loggerheads. The two blockchain network’s development activity has been pitted against each other even before the former’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Needless to say, Ethereum and Cardano went on to become the blockchains with the most active developers in 2022, with 223 and 151 average daily devs throughout the year.
Sunak must come up with long-term growth plan, says Tesco boss
John Allan says it is needed to ensure UK economy recovers from cost of living crisis
