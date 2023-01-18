In an intersting trend, modular blockchains saw significant traction in terms of developer activity. Ethereum and Cardano have always been at loggerheads. The two blockchain network’s development activity has been pitted against each other even before the former’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Needless to say, Ethereum and Cardano went on to become the blockchains with the most active developers in 2022, with 223 and 151 average daily devs throughout the year.

