The Upper Peninsula children’s museum is hosting a fundraiser this weekend. Culinary Journey is a showcase of special regional dishes from some of Marquette most popular restaurants. This Sunday evening The Children’s Museum will be providing craft beers, handpicked wines, and live music from the knockabout. Jessica Hanley, The Executive Director with The U.P. Children’s Museum said the fundraiser goes into their general fund that keeps their lights on and their doors open “These fundraisers are the reason we can keep our doors open and so it’s always really nice to see the support from the community.”

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO