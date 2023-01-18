6 signs of punitiveness schema. How punitiveness schema makes you vulnerable to narcissistic hidden manipulation. Punitiveness schema is a reaction to self and others which is fundamentally mean in tone and preoccupied with punishment as the solution. It often appears as a punitive inner voice, which can be demeaning, shaming, rejecting, humiliating, and demanding. The punitive voice uses such phrases as, “It’s what you deserve,” “Maybe now they will learn,” “You had it coming,” or, “It’s for your own good.”

