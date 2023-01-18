ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Some signs of emotional abuse are so subtle that you might not see them as abuse. But the effects can be deeply damaging. Would you even recognize the signs that you were being emotionally abused?
Dorothy Writes

Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship

Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
NPR

The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study

If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
psychologytoday.com

Punitiveness Schema and Hidden Narcissistic Manipulation

6 signs of punitiveness schema. How punitiveness schema makes you vulnerable to narcissistic hidden manipulation. Punitiveness schema is a reaction to self and others which is fundamentally mean in tone and preoccupied with punishment as the solution. It often appears as a punitive inner voice, which can be demeaning, shaming, rejecting, humiliating, and demanding. The punitive voice uses such phrases as, “It’s what you deserve,” “Maybe now they will learn,” “You had it coming,” or, “It’s for your own good.”
Tara Blair Ball

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.

